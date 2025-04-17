Lions Fans Have Major Dilemma on Draft Night
Decisions, decisions, decisions.
Detroit Lions fans, who are also Detroit Pistons supporters, will have a tough one to make on opening night of the 2025 NFL Draft (April 24). It happens to coincide with Game 3 of the Pistons’ first-round playoff series with the N.Y. Knicks. Additionally, the contest will take place at Little Caesars Arena, marking Detroit's first home playoff tilt since the 2018-19 season.
The Pistons, which were swept by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks during their last postseason trip, haven't won a playoff series or even a single postseason game since the 2007-08 season. During the aforementioned campaign, the then Chauncey Billups-led Pistons guided the organization to its last of six straight trips to the Eastern Conference Finals. Detroit lost in the 2008 conference finals in six games to the Boston Celtics, the eventual NBA champions that season.
These Pistons are led by budding superstar Cade Cunningham, and have undergone one of the greatest turnarounds in NBA history. After finishing a franchise-worst 14-68 last season, they tripled their win total and posted a 44-38 record this season. In doing so, they became the first team in league history to triple its win total from one season to the next.
The excitement regarding this group of Pistons – a physical and defensive-minded bunch, similar to the rosters of the Pistons’ three championship teams (1989-90 and 2004) – has become palpable. It's why it comes as no surprise that Lions fans are conflicted as to whether they should show up to LCA Thursday or stay home to watch round one of the draft.
The Lions, which possess seven overall selections this April, will be on the clock for the first time at No. 28 overall. Yet, they could always trade up or trade down, depending on how the draft plays out.
If Detroit stays at No. 28, it will pick at approximately 11:35 p.m. EST. This should come after the Pistons close out their contest with the Knicks in downtown Detroit (7 p.m. tip).
The first round of the 2025 draft kicks off at 8 p.m. from Green Bay, Wisc.