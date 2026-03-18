Detroit Lions Sign Former Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch

The Detroit Lions have added 27-year-old veteran Greg Dortch to the roster, as the former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has inked a one-year deal to play in Motown in 2026.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing likely wanted the talented returner on Detroit's roster, given the team lost one of their returners in free agency.

According to the Cardinals team website, "With the Cardinals placing wide receiver Greg Dortch on Injured Reserve on Saturday with a chest issue, Trent Sherfield Sr. was elevated from the practice squad, setting him up to play for the Cardinals for the first time since leaving as a free agent following the 2020 season. Dortch's spot on IR likely ends his season, although he could in theory return for the final game of the season."

The former Wake Forest Demon Decons standout was ranked sixth among returners in early Pro Bowl voting. In 2025, he recorded 29 receptions or 206 yards and three touchdowns, and also secured a rushing touchdown.

He was also averaged 11.6 yards per punt return (career-best) and 26.2 yards per kickoff return.

Detroit was not able to bring back veteran Kalif Raymond, who signed a free agent contract to join the Chicago Bears. Veteran Tom Kennedy is also returning to the Lions and had some success returning kicks in 2025.

He went undrafted back in 2019 and landed early with the New York Jets. He has also had stints with the Panthers, Rams and Falcons before joining the Cardinals in 2021.

Why Drew Petzing prefers coaching from sideline

Appearing on a SB Nation podcast recently, Detroit's new offensive coordinator shared why he has a preference to coach from the sideline.

“Communication was easier down with the quarterback. When you’re up, it’s a little bit harder to have quick conversations. I can’t have one-offs. I can’t do that. I got a little removed. Some people can do a really good job with it," said Petzing. "For me, I was better suited on the sidelines. I also caught myself watching the game more than I’d like to watch it from the booth.

"Whereas down on the sideline, I’m kinda like looking at things, understanding where things are at, but I’m able to process faster and move on."

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