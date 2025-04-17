The Draft That Jumpstarted Lions' Rebuild
After starting the 2021 campaign 0-10-1, the Detroit Lions were destined for another high draft pick.
Three wins in the season's final six games kept them out of the No. 1 overall slot, but the team still wound up with the second overall selection. Additionally, Detroit had a second first-round choice to work with, thanks to the 2021 trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
Ultimately, the Lions would add a cornerstone defender with their first pick and make a big move up to add another premium talent with their second.
As a whole, the 2022 class produced multiple key players that would help the team battle for a playoff spot until the season's final day after a sluggish start that season.
Here's a look at the Lions' 2022 draft class, and how it's impacted the team's ascent into a championship contender.
Round 1, pick 2 — DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
A hometown product who attended Divine Child High School in Dearborn and donned the Maize and Blue, Hutchinson's arrival in Detroit was met with plenty of fanfare. He had three sacks in his second NFL game, and overcame a midseason swoon to finish his rookie campaign with 9.5 sacks.
Hutchinson dealt with another slow stretch midway through his second season, but had five total sacks in the final two regular season games to finish with 11.5.
His third year was set to be the breakout campaign, and he earned September NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors. However, the year ended prematurely due to a broken tibia and fibula suffered in Week 6.
The Michigan product has attacked his rehab and appears to be close to being cleared, and many expect him to return to form in 2025. When he's in that groove, he's one of the best players at his position in football, and will likely be paid as such with his next contract.
Round 1, pick 12 — WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
The Lions made a big move up in the draft, from No. 32 to No. 12, to land the speedy wideout from Alabama. This was the case even with Detroit knowing he'd miss a large chunk of the season due to a torn ACL suffered in the national championship game.
Williams' rookie year saw him play in six games with just one catch, a 41-yard touchdown against the Vikings. He faced more adversity the ensuing offseason, when he was hit with a six-game suspension for violating the league's anti-gambling policy.
The suspension would ultimately be lowered to four games, and he flashed exciting potential throughout his 12 games in 2023. He truly broke out in 2024, surpassing 1,000 yards for the first time and establishing himself as one of the most fearsome deep threats in the league.
He set new career-best totals in many categories, including yards (1,001), receptions (58) and touchdowns (seven). However, he also served a two-game suspension for violating the league's anti-PED rules.
Williams now faces a pivotal fourth season. The Lions currently plan to pick up his fifth-year option, but with Amon-Ra St. Brown already under a hefty contract, the thought of paying two receivers high-level money could be difficult to navigate. He's clearly talented, but his future with the team is uncertain.
Round 2, pick 46 — DE Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Paschal came to Detroit after overcoming adversity in college, as a cancer diagnosis forced him to miss most of his sophomore season. However, he was able to rebound and find success at Kentucky, and his background as a team captain helped lead him to the Lions.
His rookie year was plagued with injuries, as he missed most of training camp after hernia surgery and spent some time on injured reserve. He would also deal with an injury in his second season that forced him to IR, but he was steady as a run defender when available.
Paschal has carved out a role as a big run-stuffing defensive end with some pass-rush upside. If he can continue to grow, there could be a long-term future with the Lions in store. However, that remains uncertain heading into the final year of his rookie deal.
Round 3, pick 97 — S Kerby Joseph, Illinois
A converted receiver who had found success late in his career at Illinois, Joseph was envisioned to be solid depth in his rookie year. However, after an injury to Tracy Walker III in Week 3, he was inserted into the starting lineup.
He wound up making a big impact over the remainder of the season, most notably by securing four interceptions including the game-sealing pick on Aaron Rodgers' final pass attempt as a Green Bay Packer.
Joseph followed that up with another season of four interceptions in 2023 before breaking out in 2024. He secured a league-best nine picks in 2024 and was named a First Team All-Pro as a result. Additionally, his missed tackle rate dropped from 15 percent in 2023 to 6.7 percent in 2024.
His performance in 2024 seems to indicate that he is capable of being one of the biggest takeaway artists in the league, and he's expected to be compensated as such with a new extension ahead of the start of the final year of his rookie deal.
Round 5, pick 177 — TE James Mitchell, Virginia
Mitchell was coming off a knee injury when the Lions drafted him, and as a result his availability in the offseason program was limited. He would be a modest contributor, hauling in 11 passes for 113 yards and a score as a rookie.
In his second season, he failed to assert himself amidst a tight end room that grew more crowded with Sam LaPorta entering the fold. LaPorta became the team's predominant option at the position, and as a result Mitchell fell to the bottom of the depth chart.
Mitchell did not make the team out of training camp last season and appeared in just one game as an elevation. He signed a futures contract with the Carolina Panthers this offseason.
Round 6, pick 188 — LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
Initially thought to be a rotational contributor, Rodriguez earned a starting job out of training camp as a rookie and started 15 games in his first season. He logged 87 tackles, including eight for loss, in his first NFL campaign.
The addition of Jack Campbell and emergence of Derrick Barnes pushed him back down the depth chart in his second season, but he still wound up appearing in all 17 games with three starts. In 2024, he evolved into a super-sub of sorts with the Lions' rash of linebacker injuries and started six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
While his progress in his rehab and availability for the offseason is uncertain, Rodriguez has proven that he can contribute when called upon. His future is up in the air with Detroit's linebacker depth, but he's a candidate to step in at any time and prove his ability once again in 2025.
Round 6, pick 217 — DE James Houston, Jackson State
The Lions took a chance on Houston's upside in the late rounds, and while he didn't make the team out of training camp he did wind up making a big impact. Elevated for the first time on Thanksgiving, Houston recorded two sacks to kickstart what was an excellent finish to the season.
Over the season's final seven games, Houston notched eight sacks and generated plenty excitement about his future. However, things took an ill-fated turn when the Lions tried to add SAM linebacker responsibilities to his plate. He slipped down the depth chart before suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 that would cost him most of the 2023 season.
In 2024, he began the year as a reserve and was a healthy scratch in three of the first five games. Even with Hutchinson's injury, Houston was unable to carve out a role and was eventually waived ahead of Week 13. He landed with the Cleveland Browns, where he played 25 snaps over three appearances. Houston was not retained by the Browns at the conclusion of the season.
Round 7, pick 237 — DB Chase Lucas, Arizona State
Lucas' versatile background as a cornerback and safety was enticing, but he was unable to truly make an impact in his time with the Lions. He appeared in 18 games from 2022-23, but elected free agency after initially being signed to a futures contract with the team ahead of the 2024 season.
He signed with the San Francisco 49ers, but was waived during training camp. He would remain with the 49ers' practice squad and signed a futures contract to remain with that organization this offseason.