Lions Fans Not Interested in Trading for WR Davante Adams
The Detroit Lions just secured their third victory of the 2024 season by scoring 42 points against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
Despite Detroit's offensive explosion, there has been some online chatter from supporters regarding Brad Holmes calling up the Las Vegas Raiders to inquire about the availability of wideout Davante Adams.
Reports have surfaced that the veteran wideout has requested a trade. According to ESPN, the Raiders are requesting a second-round pick and additional compensation for the 31-year-old. In addition, Adams has a hefty amount remaining on his contract.
Speaking to Kay Adams, the star Raiders wideout expressed his communication with the team has diminished.
"I haven't heard from him (coach Antonio Pierce), I haven't talked to him," Adams explained. "Honestly, it's hard to comment on. I'm sure you would imagine as such. But, it's one of those situations where I just keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that.
"But, there's been no communication with anyone from the team since that (trade rumors) became a thing. It's just the weekly, 'What's up with Tae' thing, there's always some sort of drama, but at the end of the day, 1-7 doesn't create any of it."
Supporters understand the hefty cost it would necessitate to pry Adams from Las Vegas for an older veteran is too prohibitive. Adams is due $36.25 million over each of the next two seasons, but both figures are non-guaranteed.
Additionally, Tim Patrick appears to be steadily improving, as the growing chemistry was on display against the Seahawks.
Patrick is a big-bodied receiver who can also be deplotyed as a red zone target moving forward.
Here is a sample of the chatter online regarding Adams.