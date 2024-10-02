Film Review: How Lions Run Game Unlocked Offense
A week after the Detroit Lions scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives, the offense was once again humming early.
In front of a national audience on Monday Night Football, the Lions rebounded from a three-and-out on their first possession to put together three straight scoring drives. The offensive momentum carried into the second half, which led to a 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
A big part in Detroit's fast start was its ability to run the ball effectively. This, in turn, set up play-action passes down the field.
Here's a look at how the Lions were able to use early success on the ground to fuel and open up the passing attack in the second half.
First half
After the aforementioned three-and-out on the opening possession, Detroit wasted no time getting to work. Set up inside their own 10-yard line, the Lions start their second drive with a run for David Montgomery.
Seattle aligns with four down linemen, giving Detroit a numbers advantage on the line of scrimmage. Additionally, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is motioned in to help block for Montgomery. The right side features a combo block for Penei Sewell and Kevin Zeitler, who double the defensive tackle on their side.
St. Brown climbs to the second level, where he blocks the linebacker. Meanwhile, the left side features a double team with center Graham Glasgow and left guard Kayode Awosika. Because Awosika keeps his assignment on his inside shoulder, and Taylor Decker kicks out the end, there is a wide open run lane on the left side.
Montgomery takes full advantage, running for 11 yards to kickstart Detroit's scoring drive.
A similar concept is on display later in the drive. Again, St. Brown is put in motion toward the ball and leads through the right side of the line to take on the second level, while both sides of the line have combo blocks.
Unlike the previous clip, the Lions have a tight end on the left side of the formation. Glasgow and Awosika are 1-on-1 with the players across from them, while Decker and Sam LaPorta are both matched up with the defensive end.
Wide receiver Tim Patrick also gets in on the action, giving the line at one point three players dedicated to taking care of the defensive end. However, Patrick chips the end and goes out to block the corner.
With Decker and LaPorta paving the run lane, Montgomery is free to bounce this run outside and hit the hole hard. He elects to go outside of Patrick, who blocks his defender inward, and races for a first down.
With Montgomery carrying the load for the early part of the drive, the Lions turned to Jahmyr Gibbs for the pop later in the series. They get it here, as Gibbs goes for 20 yards to the Seattle 4-yard line to set up Montgomery's touchdown.
Gibbs, who would finish with the team lead in rushing yards with 78 and two touchdowns, has plenty of elusiveness and open-field breakaway speed. Facing a four-man front once again, the Lions once again dominate the line of scrimmage to make life easier for the ball-carrier.
The Lions have two tight ends on the field, both on the left side of the formation. Here, they utilize combo blocks between Awosika and Decker, along with LaPorta and Brock Wright. With Glasgow driving his matchup to the left and Kevin Zeitler taking care of the weak side linebacker, it essentially becomes a 1-on-1 between Gibbs and the linebacker, Tyrell Dodson.
It is an unfortunate one for Dodson, who picks the wrong hole to fill and allows Gibbs to burst into the secondary. Gibbs evades a diving tackling attempt before finally being wrapped up inside the 5-yard line.
Second half
After opening the second half with a touchdown drive culminating in a scoring pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown to Jared Goff, the Lions surrendered a score to Seattle. It doesn't take long for Ben Johnson's group to answer back.
The Lions had been mixing between runs and short passes on first downs throughout the game, so Seattle is taking a gamble with its defensive alignment. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins comes on a blitz, leaving the secondary at a disadvantage.
The blitz leaves them in man coverage, for which the Lions have the perfect play dialed up. Out of the play-action fake, Goff has just enough time for the play to develop before the pocket collapses with the extra rusher.
St. Brown takes Devon Witherspoon with him on a deep post, with Witherspoon noticing Jameson Williams' crossing route just as the ball is in the air. With Williams' speed, however, catching up is a difficult assignment. As a result, all Williams has to do is catch the ball and the rest is history.
To open its final scoring drive, Detroit calls upon another play-action pass that goes for a big gain. This time, Seattle isn't selling out against the run and has some deep help, but Goff makes a solid throw.
The Seahawks do send an extra blitzer, as Witherspoon blitzes from the nickel position. However, Gibbs does an excellent job of picking it up after taking the run fake.
As for the pass concept, Detroit has one receiver running a drag underneath, one running deep and then Tim Patrick running a deep dagger. Patrick comes open for a sliver of time and Goff delivers the ball on the money.
This type of play is perfect for Patrick's skill set, as he has shown an ability to garner yards after the catch as well as use his physicality to fight for contested catches down the field.