Lions Fans React to Bill Belichick Crediting Matt Patricia for O-Line
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has now transitioned into a career in the media.
Appearing on the latest "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Grey, Belichick discussed NFL teams that "got it going" and credited his former defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, for the success of the offensive line.
During his tenure in Motown, Patricia had one of the worst win-loss records in Detroit Lions franchise history, going 13-29-1 in just under three seasons as head man before being fired in November of 2020.
Only Frank Ragnow remains on the offensive line from players drafted during Patricia's era. Taylor Decker was drafted in 2016, when Patricia was still running the defense in New England.
Belichick expressed, "I think that the Lions have built a really good offensive line for their quarterback, and they couldn't get a lot of production in the red area last week but that's something that Matt Patricia started and now they're kind of getting the fruits of the labor from him."
Fans quickly took to social media to express their opposition to Belichick's assertion.
One supporter expressed, "Damn , I didn’t realize Belichick was in such mental decline."
Another noted, "Bob Quinn gets more credit. Hank Fraley was a Matt Patricia hire, which was a bullseye. Ragnow and Jonah gave us the foundation we sorely needed. Decker came under Quinn and Caldwell. Glasgow got sprinkled in there, too, even though he was let go."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Belichick's eye-opening comments.