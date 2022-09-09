Lions Fans React To Dan Campbell Bobblehead Giveaway

The fist 15,000 fans at Ford Field will receive a Dan Campbell bobblehead.

Doors for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles are set to open at 11 a.m.

It appears that season ticket members may have an opportunity for a benefit to potentially be let in to Ford Field at an earlier time.

“Exciting times, first game. Just hearing the amount of fans that’s going to be at this first game and standing-room only, man, it just -- you get chills," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week. "And it’s telling you a lot about how this community, our fans, I mean how they feel about -- how they feel about this team. So, because it wouldn’t be that way if they weren’t excited. It wouldn’t be that way and that’s telling you something. So, we’re excited about that and we’re excited about how our fans are excited about it. So, we’re ready to go play.”

Supporters took to social media to comment on the bobblehead figure looking nothing like Detroit's second-year head coach.

"They put Dan Campbell's head on Ben Johnson's body," one supporter commented.

"Made him way too small," another reacted.

Detroit will open their 2022 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team is looking to avenge an embarrassing 44-6 defeat to the Eagles last season.

A standing room only, capacity crowd is expected at Ford Field.

“We all take it personal. I mean, that’s every game," Glenn said. "I think we take, regardless of who, of what happened and I’ve learned this actually from Bill Cowher. I take every game personal, somehow, someway, that’s just the -- that’s my mindset as a coach and trying to instill that into the players, of we take them personal."