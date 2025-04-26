Lions Fans React to Day 2 Picks: Talent Added, Trade Questioned
On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions were able to add two offensive players that should be able to grow in John Morton's offensive scheme.
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge played for one of the premier college football programs, and left Georgia confident he could excel at the next level.
“I’m here to do whatever helps the team win. I’m a team player through and through. They need me to kick out at tackle, I’ll go kick out at tackle. They need me to be an X receiver and run go balls, I can do that," Ratledge told reporters on Friday evening. "I think it’s down to what they need me to do and what they see me as. And then like I said earlier, I just want a chance to compete and a chance to go out there and do my best every day. That’s really all I’m into right now.”
On the other side, supporters were conflicted, since Holmes was willing to trade up 32 spots and give up three third-round picks for two sixth-round picks and Arkansas wideout Isaac TeSlaa.
Many understand the value of a big-bodied receiver who is willing to block, but giving up significant capital left many scratching their heads.
Holmes has emerged as one of the better talent evaluators across the league, so giving up draft assets is not supported as much.
One supporter shared, "That trade was so terrible I'm beside myself. Like the player, hate the trade."
Another noted, "Gave up so much and concerned about pressuring the QB. Good 'project' of a player. A Holmes guy, big upside."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Lions' Day 2 picks.