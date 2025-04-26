All Lions

Lions Fans React to Day 2 Picks: Talent Added, Trade Questioned

Lions fans debate whether trading draft capital was worth it for wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

John Maakaron

Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge speaks to the media on the first day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia
Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge speaks to the media on the first day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions were able to add two offensive players that should be able to grow in John Morton's offensive scheme.

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge played for one of the premier college football programs, and left Georgia confident he could excel at the next level.

“I’m here to do whatever helps the team win. I’m a team player through and through. They need me to kick out at tackle, I’ll go kick out at tackle. They need me to be an X receiver and run go balls, I can do that," Ratledge told reporters on Friday evening. "I think it’s down to what they need me to do and what they see me as. And then like I said earlier, I just want a chance to compete and a chance to go out there and do my best every day. That’s really all I’m into right now.”

On the other side, supporters were conflicted, since Holmes was willing to trade up 32 spots and give up three third-round picks for two sixth-round picks and Arkansas wideout Isaac TeSlaa.

Many understand the value of a big-bodied receiver who is willing to block, but giving up significant capital left many scratching their heads.

Holmes has emerged as one of the better talent evaluators across the league, so giving up draft assets is not supported as much.

One supporter shared, "That trade was so terrible I'm beside myself. Like the player, hate the trade."

Another noted, "Gave up so much and concerned about pressuring the QB. Good 'project' of a player. A Holmes guy, big upside."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Lions' Day 2 picks.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News