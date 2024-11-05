Lions Fans React to Smith Trade: Want a Ring, Get Traded to Detroit
The Detroit Lions fanbase was eagerly anticipating what moves general manager Brad Holmes would make at the trade deadline.
Sitting with a record of 7-1, the team had a clear need along the defensive line. Detroit's sack totals have taken a dip since Aidan Hutchinson suffered a severe leg injury against the Dallas Cowboys.
With defensive end Za'Darius Smith joining a team that has become considered Super Bowl contenders, Detroit is expected to be in contention to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Dan Campbell, appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, expressed support of the team's GM, stating, “He knows what he’s doing and if it works out, great. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But it’s like the thought of giving away high capital for a player none of us are going to like, that just doesn’t sit well with any of us. So man, if it makes sense, it makes sense. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But what we’ve got here, we’ll win with.”
Supporters quickly took to social media to share their assessment of the deal that was announced Tuesday morning.
Many praised Detroit's general manager for being able to land a player of Smith's caliber without having to give up too much.
Others expressed a desire for Holmes to continue making deals, including for even more pass rush help.
One supporter commented, "People underestimating how good he’ll be here. We have a great situation and good coaching. The other strong D Line players will make his job easier. Also the compensation was basically nothing."
Grading Detroit Lions Trade for Za'Darius Smith
Another shared, "Good trade. Now Brad needs to do 1 more for another pass rusher to be safe."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Smith joining Detroit's roster at the trade deadline.