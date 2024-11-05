Grading Lions Trade for Za'Darius Smith
The Detroit Lions have made a move for help at defensive end.
With Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport both out for the season with injuries, the Lions had been lacking some pop in the pass rush. As a result, they added some help with the addition of Za'Darius Smith via trade on Tuesday, just hours before the NFL trade deadline.
Smith was acquired along with a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. It's an upgrade for the Lions at the position, and he's a veteran talent who has played at a high level for a long time.
The 32-year-old was linked to the Lions for several days, with news initially breaking Sunday that the team planned to trade for Smith. However, the deal wasn't officially finalized until Tuesday morning.
Reports throughout the days leading up to the trade deadline indicated that the Browns were asking for an early Day 3 Draft pick, believed to be a fourth-round pick. However, the Lions got him for a step lower, packaging a 2025 fifth and a 2026 sixth to get the deal done.
In addition, the Lions also got a pick back in 2026 with a seventh-round pick. With Lions' general manager Brad Holmes' success in the Draft, this added pick could wind up being important when the 2026 Draft rolls around.
Ultimately, this trade fills a need for the Lions. Smith is not part of the league's elite tier of pass rushers, but he has been more than serviceable for the Browns and has five sacks in nine games. That total would be first among the Lions' active players.
Smith will be a veteran presence in the Lions' otherwise young group of defensive ends. Prior to Smith's arrival, Detroit had been relying on Josh Paschal, James Houston, Isaiah Thomas and practice squad defensive end options Al-Quadin Muhammad and Isaac Ukwu.
This trade addresses arguably the Lions' most glaring weakness, as the defensive line has not recorded a sack in the three games following Hutchinson's season-ending injury. Smith is expected to provide a boost in production in this area.
Detroit is set on a championship push in 2024, and this move is a step in the right direction. If Smith is able to reinvigorate the pass rush, he will be a huge part in helping to push the Lions over the top in 2024.
Smith, 32, is under contract for the remainder of this season and next, and is due $11 million guaranteed in 2025.
The Lions clearly needed pass rush help and elected to address it. Smith is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who clearly still has more in the tank. It's not an All-Pro caliber rusher, such as Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, but Smith is a solid option who should slot in as the top edge rushing option right away.
As a result, this is a good trade for the Lions that makes them better in the immediate, along with not having to part with much in the way of significant draft capital.
Grade: A