Fans React to Deshaun Watson News: Would Sheila Ford Hamp Approve Trade?

Houstons Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been cleared of criminal charges in Harris County, Texas.

The 26-year-old quarterback still must address 22 civil lawsuits that are still pending, stemming from sexual abuse allegations made against him.

On Friday, a grand jury returned that no criminal charges were set to be filed due to a lack of evidence.

'Definitely a very emotional moment for me. I know we're far from being done handling what we need to handle on the legal side, but today is definitely a big day," Watson said. "I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard.'

The news likely will made a return to the NFL easier for the talented quarterback.

Several teams are reportedly interested in his services and his legal troubles subsiding should pave the way for his return to the league in 2022, as he sat out the entirety of the 2021 season.

When asked about what quarterback the Lions are interested in moving forward, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters at the Combine the organization is looking for a complete player that can lead a team and handle all that would be thrown at him.

"If the right player is sitting there, I’m not worried about scheme. I mean if we love a guy and you get him, and he’s gonna be your starter, then we’ll build it around him," he said. "We’ll do what he does best. We’ll change the whole damn thing if we have to. So, I’m not worried about that. But, it is about finding the right guy that you really believe in."

The likelihood principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp would approve this trade is quite slim.

Another aspect that could exclude the Lions is Watson's no-trade clause in his present contract.

Detroit would also be required to unload a hefty amount of draft picks in order to even consider themselves in the running for a player of Watson's caliber.

