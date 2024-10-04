Lions' First Quarter Grades: Offense
The Detroit Lions have had their ups and downs offensively throughout the first four games of the 2024 season. After failing to reach the 30-point margin in each of the first three games, there was cause for concern.
However, the group exploded for 42 points in a Week 4 win over Seattle that has given fans plenty of optimism moving forward. Whether or not the success is sustained remains to be seen, but the previous history of Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson's operation indicates good things on the horizon.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in the Lions' first four games.
Quarterback: B-
The performance Jared Goff had against Seattle is one that fans hope will be indicative of the future. After some struggles with turnovers through the first three weeks, Goff was a perfect 18-for-18 against the Seahawks in the Week 4 win.
Through the first three weeks, the veteran passer had more interceptions than touchdown passes and struggled to pilot the offense in a consistent manner. There were flashes, such as the back-to-back touchdown drives against Arizona, but a tough loss to Tampa Bay tampered excitement early on.
As a result, Goff's bounce back game against Seattle was a welcome sight. Goff is facing high expectations after signing a hefty extension in the offseason, so there's room for improvement through the first four games.
Running backs: A-
Detroit's tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs has been solid through the first four games of the season. While they don't have a plethora of explosive runs, both players have given plenty of glimpses to their elite potential.
Montgomery's physicality has been on full display. Seemingly every week, he provides another look at why the Lions coveted him in free agency last season. He had a beast quake-esque 40-yard catch and run against Seattle, and his domination in Week 1 in overtime against the Rams was another iconic moment.
Still, Gibbs is the team's leading rusher through four weeks. He has seven rushing attempts that have gone for over 15 yards, and Campbell openly admitted that the young runner is close to a breakout.
This group has performed at a high level, and if they can stay healthy they will be among the best duos in the league.
Wide receivers: B
Much was made about Detroit's receiver depth coming into the season, and the concerns have been somewhat unwarranted through the first stretch of the season. The Lions could still stand to make an addition at this spot, but there hasn't been as glaring of a lack of depth as many believed coming into the season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been mostly steady, save for a quiet season opener. The Lions' passing game as a whole has not been as productive as initially expected, but he still has managed to make big plays at key times.
The big story at this position has been Jameson Williams. To this point, he has looked good in the second wide receiver role and currently leads the team in receiving yards. He has been a home run threat each time he touches the ball, with a catch of 50 yards or more in three of the team's first four games.
If Williams continues on this trajectory, Detroit has a budding star on its hands. The third wide receiver was among the most intriguing topics during training camp, and the job appears to have been won by Tim Patrick.
Signed to the practice squad following final cuts, Patrick has worked his way onto the active roster and appears slated for a significant role. He had two catches against the Seahawks, giving him five total through his three games with the team.
Kalif Raymond has contributed in spurts. Veteran Allen Robinson, who was also recently signed to the active roster from the practice squad, has played just one snap in two games with the team.
Tight ends: B-
After a record-setting rookie season, Sam LaPorta is off to a quieter than expected start. He has 12 catches for 147 yards through four games and has yet to find the end zone. However, there are signs that could indicate a bigger role moving forward.
For one, LaPorta is always going to be among Goff's most reliable options along with St. Brown across the middle of the field. There's plenty of skill position talent Detroit has at its disposal, and LaPorta just hasn't gotten as many looks early on.
He tied a season-high with four catches against the Seahawks. As a result, the Lions could be looking to getting him more involved in the upcoming weeks. He has had modest production as a run-blocker, as he has a 59.4 Pro Football Focus grade in this category.
Elsewhere, Brock Wright has stepped up when called upon. While Wright has not been asked to do a ton in the passing game with just seven catches, he has remained a reliable part of Detroit's personnel packages.
Wright has posted a lower than expected run-blocking mark via PFF, as the popular player evaluation site has him with a 49.9 grade in this aspect of the game.
Offensive line: B+
Detroit's offensive line has been battered with injuries in years past, and the early part of 2024 has been no different. Center Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle, which sidelined him for Week 4. His return timetable is currently unclear.
Still, when fully healthy this is one of the best units in the league. Penei Sewell continues to play like one of the best tackles in football, and Taylor Decker has been steady as always opposite him. The interior trio of Ragnow at center and Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler at guards give Detroit a stable of veterans to lean on.
The run game has sputtered at certain points, but the line has routinely created loads of open space for Montgomery and Gibbs. It has been similar in the pass game, as all five starting linemen have PFF pass-blocking grades of over 65.
Detroit ranks tied-for-seventh with 1.8 sacks allowed per game. Decker has allowed the most sacks amongst the unit, with two on the season. Glasgow has allowed the most pressures with seven, while Ragnow and Sewell have allowed three.