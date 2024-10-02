Amon-Ra St. Brown Frustrated With Jameson Williams TD Celebrations
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams gets so excited after scoring touchdowns, he attempts many celebrations all at once.
Against the Seattle Seahawks, Williams dunked the football through the uprights and then proceeded to run towards the crowd to celebrate with fans.
On the latest St. Brown Bros. podcast, Amon-Ra St. Brown expressed that he told his teammate that if he does not celebrate with teammates after deciding on any sort of celebration, he will be fined.
St. Brown explained, “This (expletive) would dunk the ball, look around. First he scores, I’m behind him, he’s running. I’m like, ‘Where is he running?’ Runs and dunks it, falls down. He gets up, we’re ready to celebrate, D-Mo’s there too. He starts taking off somewhere else. He jumps in the stands with the fans. Me and D-Mo are standing there like, ‘I’m not chasing this (expletive).’ We told Jamo if he does that one more time, it’s a fine."
Jameson Williams Is Engine for Unstoppable Detroit Lions Offense
After the game, the talented wideout expressed he was skeptical of Williams' ability to dunk and felt his form on the dunk could have been more technically sound.
"If he doesn’t celebrate with his teammates after his celebration, it’s a fine," St. Brown said. "This fool gets off so many celebrations, like bro, you're gonna score again. Save it for the next one. He’s like, ‘Bro, I be having so much (expletive) in my head, I’ve gotta get it, it’s too hard.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, you’ve got to do it next time.’”