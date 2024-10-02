All Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Frustrated With Jameson Williams TD Celebrations

Jameson Williams could be fined for not celebrating with teammates.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrates as he runs off the field
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrates as he runs off the field / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams gets so excited after scoring touchdowns, he attempts many celebrations all at once.

Against the Seattle Seahawks, Williams dunked the football through the uprights and then proceeded to run towards the crowd to celebrate with fans.

On the latest St. Brown Bros. podcast, Amon-Ra St. Brown expressed that he told his teammate that if he does not celebrate with teammates after deciding on any sort of celebration, he will be fined.

St. Brown explained, “This (expletive) would dunk the ball, look around. First he scores, I’m behind him, he’s running. I’m like, ‘Where is he running?’ Runs and dunks it, falls down. He gets up, we’re ready to celebrate, D-Mo’s there too. He starts taking off somewhere else. He jumps in the stands with the fans. Me and D-Mo are standing there like, ‘I’m not chasing this (expletive).’ We told Jamo if he does that one more time, it’s a fine."

After the game, the talented wideout expressed he was skeptical of Williams' ability to dunk and felt his form on the dunk could have been more technically sound.

"If he doesn’t celebrate with his teammates after his celebration, it’s a fine," St. Brown said. "This fool gets off so many celebrations, like bro, you're gonna score again. Save it for the next one. He’s like, ‘Bro, I be having so much (expletive) in my head, I’ve gotta get it, it’s too hard.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, you’ve got to do it next time.’”

John Maakaron
