Could DE Yannick Ngakoue Solve Lions' Pass-Rushing Issues?

Is Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue the answer for the Detroit Lions' defense?

Improving the Detroit Lions' pass-rushing unit must become a focus of new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Detroit has struggled mightily to achieve consistency pressuring opposing quarterbacks for the past three seasons.

Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, who recorded 10 sacks in 2020, might not re-sign if another team offers him a hefty pay raise and if Kenny Golladay is franchise tagged.

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, this offseason, Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue could find himself on his fourth team in the past seven months.

The 25-year-old successfully forced a trade out of Jacksonville last August, and then got moved by Minnesota to Baltimore at the trade deadline.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Ngakoue’s play dipped last season, but he still finished with eight sacks and has been in three different organizations in the past 12 months. The Jacksonville Jaguars, where new Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash was his defensive coordinator, franchised Ngakoue last spring, then traded him to the Minnesota Vikings, who shipped him to the Ravens midseason. Along with Wash, Ngakoue played for senior Lions defensive assistant Dom Capers in Jacksonville."

The likelihood he joins the Lions is currently low, due to his market value.

Is it expected that the talented defensive end could garner a contract in the neighborhood of $15 million per season?

Baltimore seems potentially interested in securing him to a long-term contract. But, it could also designate him with the franchise tag.

If the two sides do part ways, Detroit should be intrigued by what Ngakoue could provide its defense over the next few seasons.

