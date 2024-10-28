Lions Are Not in 'Panic Mode' Due to Lack of Pressures
The Detroit Lions' defensive line has struggled to collectively replicate the production of Aidan Hutchinson since the defender was lost for the season with a leg injury.
In the last two games, the defensive line has not produced a sack. Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske and Alex Anzalone have recorded sacks in the last two weeks, but the defensive line has not.
With the trade deadline just over a week away, the team could still explore options on the trade market. However, coach Dan Campbell said there are still avenues the team could take with the players currently on their roster.
"No, we know when the deadline is, so we've known what that is," Campbell explained. "Still talking about it and we're still working through it. I'm not concerned, there's other ways of creating pressure. And yeah, would you like a little bit more? Yeah, we'd like a little bit more, but there was a number of plays in there, too, where they got the ball out of their hand.
"They had some empty that they showed, we thought they'd do a little bit, they did more than we thought so the ball comes out pretty quick," Campbell continued. "They had a couple things where they were attacking us in man coverage that were good so you can get the ball out. We're aware, and we're still looking at it, but I wouldn't say we're in panic mode."
With Hutchinson out, players such as James Houston, Josh Paschal, Isaiah Thomas and Al-Quadin Muhammad have gotten opportunities to perform. Muhammad had six pressures Sunday in his debut as a practice squad elevation.
Campbell also noted that at this point in the season and the Lions' trajectory being what it is, any moves made would be efforts to mask weaknesses on the roster.
"If I step back for a minute and you look through this league, there's a ton of injuries right now that are going on, and they do every year throughout this league," Campbell stated. "Every team's got warts, every one of them, doesn't matter how good you are, doesn't matter what your record is. It's about how do you cover those up? How do you help? How do you do the best you can to cover up some of your deficiencies? That's the name of the game."
Replacing Hutchinson has been a hot-button issue since he went down. While the Lions have made subtle moves, such as adding Muhammad and Thomas, they have also placed more responsibilities on their secondary.
"We talk about Hutch, we're not gonna be able to replace Hutch but there's other things we can do. You put a bigger burden on your back end, is what you've got to do," Campbell said. "We've done that and they've risen to the challenge. Has it been perfect? No, but we are getting takeaways which is huge. When your special teams plays that way and your offense, then it all collectively, we play pretty good."
Campbell also credited defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for his adaptability and scheme changes in the absence of the talented pass rusher.
"A.G.'s doing a great job, man. Every week it's been a different game plan and it's been a different way to attack the opponent, and it's been successful," Campbell explained. "But we've got a week here, we'll keep looking and see if something fits."
Notes
Campbell provided a coy quip when asked if there could be an imminent move for the Lions to add help via trade.
"Yeah, could be," Campbell said with a grin.
The pass rush market was set by a Monday trade by the Kansas City Chiefs, who dealt a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for New England Patriots outside linebacker Josh Uche.