Notes: Lions Gibbs, Montgomery Work Out With Bryce Young
With the offseason in full swing, Detroit Lions star running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are spending time fine-tuning their craft.
Recently, the two standouts were spending time working out with teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Gibbs and Young played together for a season at Alabama, and their bond has carried into the professional ranks with their offseason training.
Gibbs is looking to build on a historic season in 2024, as he led the NFL in touchdowns and surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Montgomery was on pace to do so as well, with 775 yards, but missed the final three regular season games with a knee injury.
Young had a strong finish to the 2024 campaign for the Panthers. Benched early in the season after struggling out of the gate, he returned to the starting lineup at midseason and threw 15 touchdowns against six interceptions in his final 10 games.
He threw seven touchdowns and no interceptions in his final three games, leading the Panthers to wins in two of those games and building momentum for the 2025 season.
St. Brown, meanwhile, earned First Team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive year and has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the game at his position.
