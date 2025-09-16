All Lions

Lions Giving DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Expanded Role

Veteran defensive end continues to impress coaching staff.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (96) celebrates after a sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams
Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (96) celebrates after a sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions value players that are consistent and perform whenever the team calls upon them.

For veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, the opportunity has now presented itself for his playing time to potentially increase even more.

Marcus Davenport's availability is uncertain heading into a key matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Against the Bears, he left the game due to ankle and shoulder injuries and is currently getting second opinions to assess when he could potentially return to action.

Muhammad was a practice squad addition back in 2024.

In Week 8 of the regular season, he was brought up to the active roster. He eventually appeared in the Lions' final nine games and had two starts.

Last season, he recorded three sacks, 11 tackles and 26 quarterback pressures. The decision was made to bring him back for the 2025 season on a one-year deal.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dan Campbell indicated the 30-year-old has earned an expanded role in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

“Yeah, well look, the guy, bringing it up again -- he had a really good camp and he just continues to do things for us," Campbell said. "He’s crafty, he’s strong, he’s got some explosiveness and he plays hard. God he plays hard. I mean, there was a number of plays, I can think of three right now, where he is running out of the stack. He’s running out of - ball is thrown, screen and he is running to try to get the ball or making a tackle. And it’s that kind of effort with what he’s got ability-wise that gives you a chance. So, he’s been big for us and he’s going to get more of a role. He’s earned that.”

Last season, Muhammad had a key sack late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings, which helped to seal a division title at Ford Field.

"Dude, he’s grown. We really feel like over the last three weeks, he’s gotten better and better and better," Campbell explained last season. "We brought him in, we had to use him basically immediately, got him out there and he gave us everything he had.

"But he had also just walked back into the building. So, he’s a little rusty, then trying to learn our terminology, and then scheme too. The style in which we play was different than what he’s played in his career. We ask him to do things a little bit different, and so there was a growing period for a veteran guy, and he’s done it."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News