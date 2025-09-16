Lions Giving DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Expanded Role
The Detroit Lions value players that are consistent and perform whenever the team calls upon them.
For veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, the opportunity has now presented itself for his playing time to potentially increase even more.
Marcus Davenport's availability is uncertain heading into a key matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Against the Bears, he left the game due to ankle and shoulder injuries and is currently getting second opinions to assess when he could potentially return to action.
Muhammad was a practice squad addition back in 2024.
In Week 8 of the regular season, he was brought up to the active roster. He eventually appeared in the Lions' final nine games and had two starts.
Last season, he recorded three sacks, 11 tackles and 26 quarterback pressures. The decision was made to bring him back for the 2025 season on a one-year deal.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dan Campbell indicated the 30-year-old has earned an expanded role in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
“Yeah, well look, the guy, bringing it up again -- he had a really good camp and he just continues to do things for us," Campbell said. "He’s crafty, he’s strong, he’s got some explosiveness and he plays hard. God he plays hard. I mean, there was a number of plays, I can think of three right now, where he is running out of the stack. He’s running out of - ball is thrown, screen and he is running to try to get the ball or making a tackle. And it’s that kind of effort with what he’s got ability-wise that gives you a chance. So, he’s been big for us and he’s going to get more of a role. He’s earned that.”
Last season, Muhammad had a key sack late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings, which helped to seal a division title at Ford Field.
"Dude, he’s grown. We really feel like over the last three weeks, he’s gotten better and better and better," Campbell explained last season. "We brought him in, we had to use him basically immediately, got him out there and he gave us everything he had.
"But he had also just walked back into the building. So, he’s a little rusty, then trying to learn our terminology, and then scheme too. The style in which we play was different than what he’s played in his career. We ask him to do things a little bit different, and so there was a growing period for a veteran guy, and he’s done it."