Why WR Trinity Benson Is Still Part of Lions' Plans

The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff are still encouraged with what wide receiver Trinity Benson can bring to the table.

When Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes decided to trade for Denver Broncos practice squad wideout Trinity Benson, the indication was he could take advantage of being in a new system and a fresh start.

Unfortunately, the early returns were not that promising after the completion of his first season in Motown.

The 25-year-old only played in eight games and secured 10 receptions for a total of 103 yards.

During an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Holmes explained that the organization was not concerned about the season he just had.

In fact, the coaching staff is taking a longview approach and viewed him as more of a "developmental prospect."

“The intent on Trinity was not 2021. It wasn’t like, if he could contribute, great. If he needed a little bit more time to learn a new system coming in late, then that’s what he’ll do," Holmes said. "But, Trinity will be in a position to compete this offseason and going into 2022 for the season. That’s how we view Trinity, he’s a developmental prospect.”



Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El revealed what aspects of Benson's game appeals to the coaching staff.

Despite the rocky start to his career in Detroit, Benson is still expect to help the offense moving forward.

“You see the speed, you see the route-running, you see the catching ability, especially balls on the sideline, the deep outs and stuff like that. And he threatens you. If you’re playing defense against him, like he threatens you in terms of you’re the (defensive back), getting out of your backpedal and stuff like that," Randle El said last week at the Senior Bowl.

Randle El continued, "So we see those things, and now it’s just about, 'Hey, how much can get we give him in this offense? Hey, this is your package.' And that’s what we’re going to do. That’s why I’m more encouraged with him, because like I know, jeez, you can see. You can just see it. It’s like, 'Come on, bring it out.'"