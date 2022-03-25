Skip to main content

Lions Have Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled with CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

Ahmad Gardner will be meeting with several teams ahead of the NFL Draft, including the Detroit Lions.

Ahmad Garder has the potential to become a shutdown cornerback in the National Football League. 

Nicknamed "sauce", the talented defensive back never allowed a touchdown pass in three seasons playing at Cincinnati. 

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound cornerback has blazing 4.41 speed and is a native of Detroit. 

According to Pro Football Network, "Gardner, 21, has top-30 visits with the New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Seattle Seahawks, according to league sources. He has already met privately with Texans coach Lovie Smith, per sources, at the Cincinnati Pro Day workout where he stood on his NFL Combine testing numbers. He also met with the Giants, Jets, and New Orleans Saints at his pro day."

The American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year allowed only 6.6 yards per reception in 2021.

Based on his comments made at the scouting combine, Detroit's front office and coaching staff should find that his personality fits with the type of player that should be added to the roster and locker room. 

“I’m a leader,” Gardner said. “I’m very competitive. I love the game of football. I’m very physical. I like to get hands on receivers, you know, just make sure I lead by example with my teammates. I love it, I love being on an island. You know, I ain’t got to worry about nobody else but my man, you know. It’s cool. I can play man, zone, but I love playing press man for sure. My competitive spirit my love for the game. You know, I truly believe I’m the best cornerback. I make sure I’m leading by example. I’m not a smoker, not a drinker. I never have, never will. I make sure I do the little things right.”

