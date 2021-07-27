Detroit Lions Have Two Open Roster Spots as Training Camp Set to Begin
Veterans of the Detroit Lions are set to report to Allen Park, the site of the teams practice facility, to kick off the 2021 season.
This year's training camp will have an added sense of excitement and intrigue due to the charismatic new head coach of the team.
Dan Campbell is about to embark on his first season coaching the Lions and many fans, who were unable to attend last year's camp due to the global pandemic, are eager to observe what Campbell will bring to the table.
Ahead of veterans reporting to camp, the Lions announced on Tuesday that defensive tackle Brian Price was placed on the reserve/retired list.
The Lions also lost tight end Josh Hill after he also decided to retire this offseason, less than two months after signing with the team.
Price was brought in to fill a roster position after the team placed defensive tackle Joel Heath on injured reserve following a season-ending Achilles injury suffered during organized team activities.
After going undrafted in 2016, Price played for the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Currently, the Lions feature third-round draft pick Alim McNeill and 2019 sixth-round pick John Penisini at nose tackle and Price was likely going to battle for reps at the position.
With the move, the Lions currently have two open roster positions heading into the start of training camp.
General manager Brad Holmes could target a variety of positions to fill multiple hole on the Lions' retooling roster, so it will be interesting to observe how the open positions get filled.
