Latest Update on Detroit Lions' Interview Schedule for Head Coach

The Detroit Lions' coalition in charge of determining who the next general manager and head coach will be are interviewing numerous candidates in the next few days.

"I promise you. We are going to do an extremely thorough and comprehensive search for both positions. And yes, we have some ideas on what we’re looking for, but again, not clearly defined," Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said during the team's press conference announcing the dismissal of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn.

“We can’t hide our past, that’s for sure," Ford Hamp explained further. "But, I think I’m very dedicated to turning this ship around and really making a difference. And hopefully, we won’t have to look back very much. We’ll just look forward.”

It was reported over the weekend that former Cincinnati Bengals head man Marvin Lewis was the first candidate to be interviewed for Detroit's head coaching vacancy.

A new NFL rule has now made it easier for teams to interview potential head coaching candidates from other teams.

Beginning on January 4, teams can begin to interview candidates for head coaching vacancies that are employed by other teams.

On Monday, MMQB's Albert Breer provided a list of the head coaching candidates that are set to interview with the Lions.

"The Lions are planning to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy today, interim coach Darrell Bevell on Tuesday and 49ers DC Robert Saleh on Thursday for their HC position, I'm told. Detroit is expected to interview Titans OC Arthur Smith and Saints AHC Dan Campbell next week," Breer expressed on Twitter.

