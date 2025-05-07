Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa Was Coveted by Many NFL Teams
The Detroit Lions moved up 32 spots in the third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft to acquire Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
In the trade, the Lions were willing to give up three third-round picks to move up and select a wide receiver that many draft analysts had lower than pick No. 70 on their draft board.
In a new report from ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler that provided draft intel for all 32 teams, it was revealed that the Lions were not the only team interested in adding TeSlaa in that stage of the draft.
The Lions moved ahead of two teams, the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills, who were impressed by TeSlaa during the workouts leading up to the draft. Detroit picked him 70th overall, just ahead of these two teams.
Additionally, the Denver Broncos drafted a wide receiver four picks later, indicating that there could've been interest in the Arkansas product had he slipped to that spot.
According to Fowler, "TeSlaa also had great predraft processes with the New Orleans Saints (No. 71) and the Buffalo Bills (No. 72), so it wasn't lost on TeSlaa that Detroit traded directly in front of those two, plus Denver at No. 74, which went to receiver Pat Bryant."
Lions general manager Brad Holmes indicated that he first watched TeSlaa at the Senior Bowl, where his run-blocking physicality stood out amongst the group. However, had he not performed well at the Hula Bowl, he may not have even got to the Senior Bowl and hence could've been off the Lions' radar.
"TeSlaa was off the draft radar and had to scramble to get an invite to the Hula Bowl, which led to an invite to the Senior Bowl," Fowler wrote. "He performed well at both, then caught scouts' attention at the combine by running a 4.43-second 40 at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds."
The wideout had modest production at Arkansas over his final two seasons, notching 62 catches for 896 yards and five touchdowns over that time span.
Without that level of production, he didn't have the level of exposure that other players at his position had. However, Fowler indicated that this is viewed as a byproduct of struggles at the quarterback position instead of an indictment on his ability.
"It wasn't because of attitude or work ethic issues -- his personality shined in the process, becoming Detroit GM Brad Holmes' favorite player in the draft," Fowler explained. "Some attributed his low production in college to lack of communication and inexperience at quarterback."
Now, TeSlaa gets to suit up for the team he grew up rooting for. He has experience playing at Ford Field, doing so in high school as a quarterback for Hudsonville Unity Christian.
Detroit was aggressive in getting the Michigan native, and now he gets to live out a childhood dream.
"I mean it’s a fun feeling, let me tell you. Not everyone gets to experience this, and I’m just extremely grateful," TeSlaa said after being drafted. "Obviously, God’s had a plan for me my entire life, and who knew that plan was going to play for the Detroit Lions some day? I’m just extremely grateful, and like I said, I’m just ready to come to work. Obviously, it’s been fun watching games from the TV, but it’s going to be even better to be on the field with them.”