Lions 2025 Rookie Minicamp Storylines
The Detroit Lions will host their rookie minicamp this weekend, allowing coach Dan Campbell to get his first opportunity to work with the new group of young players. Both the team's draft picks and group of undrafted free agents will begin to learn the scheme for the first time with instruction from position coaches.
Additionally, the three-day event doubles as a job interview for tryout players brought in by the organization.
Here are three rookie minicamp storylines to follow throughout the weekend.
First impressions
The biggest part of rookie minicamp will be a first look at the rookie class. Detroit's seven draft picks will get their first chance to work with the coaching staff both in the meeting rooms and on the field.
Headlined by first-round pick Tyleik Williams, all of the players are expected to participate barring any unforseen injuries. As a result, the coaching staff will get an opportunity to evaluate their skill sets in individual and walkthrough team sessions.
Because practices are not live, there will be no contact. However, they can begin basic installs to help the players get up to speed for organized team activities and training camp. The biggest task for the rookies will be navigating all the information that they are given in a short amount of time, and translating it to good performance.
Cross-training offensive linemen
Holmes has voiced his desire for the team to cross-train both of the offensive linemen the team drafted, Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier. This could come with some initial hiccups due to both spending prominent time at guard in college, though Frazier does have starting experience at both guard and tackle spots.
The Lions return for of their five starters, with the lone vacancy being at right guard. Ratledge played all but four snaps in his college career at right guard, making 36 starts in his final three years at Georgia. As a result, he could be an ideal fit to take over the position if he displays the capability.
However, Detroit also has second-year options Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu who will compete for reps. As a result, maximizing the versatility of these young linemen will be beneficial in order to give the Lions options with their depth.
It will also be interesting to see if the Lions deploy this cross-training approach to their undrafted free agents, including Mason Miller and Leif Fautanu. Miller was an FCS All-American at North Dakota State as a tackle, while Fautanu was a center at Arizona State.
Next training camp standout
The Lions have a history of identifying strong undrafted free agents who fit their style and compete for spots on the roster. Detroit has kept at least one free agent from every class on the initial 53-man roster at the end of training camp.
Because of this, there will be plenty of attention on Detroit's crop of free agents this year. There are plenty of intriguing options in this year's group, including Miller, Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks and Indiana TE/FB Zach Horton.
Detroit has also not hesitated to sign rookie minicamp tryout players who impress during their on-field drills. Last season, a pair of players stood out and earned training camp invitations. Both players, Kaden Davis and Parker Hesse, impressed in training camp with Hesse making the final roster.
With how much competition the Lions desire at each position, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team add another option from its pool of tryout players heading into training camp.