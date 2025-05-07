Lions Opponent in 2025 Expected to Trade For WR George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys, an opponent on the Detroit Lions 2025 schedule, are expected to finalize a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the deal is expected to include a third-round pick and other pick swaps.
Pickens, 24, has been the topic of trade rumors all offseason. Last season, he recorded 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Pickens has shown flashes of being a deep-threat option and an explosive offensive weapon.
As Steelers OnSI explained, "During the NFL Draft, the Steelers reportedly engaged in trade talks for Pickens and had extended conversations about the possible trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Those talks have since ended, but now, it's becoming known that not only do the Steelers feel their time with Pickens is nearing an end, but Pickens may want out as well."
Dallas have reportedly been seeking to bolster their wide receivers unit all offseason. The Cowboys offense already features one of the top wideouts in the league in CeeDee Lamb. Pairing Lamb with Pickens could unlock even more of quarterback Dak Prescott's potential.
After parting ways with coach Mike McCarthy, owner Jerry Jones named Brian Schottenheimer the team's next head coach.
The pairing of Pickens and the Cowboys would be formidable for any NFL defense to try and defend.
Detroit was able to march into AT&T last season and dominate the Cowboys, 47-9. This season, the NFC East squad will visit Ford Field to play Dan Campbell's squad.