Scouting WR Kalif Raymond

On March 25, the Detroit Lions signed journeyman wide receiver Kalif Raymond to a one-year deal, in hopes he would compete for the starting slot spot, while adding value to the team's return game on special teams.

Pure speed has never been an issue for Raymond, who recorded a 4.34 40-yard dash time, coming out of Holy Cross.

However, his track juice has never been enough to get him to stick anywhere. Since originally being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016 by the Denver Broncos, Raymond has bounced around with the Giants, Jets and the Titans.

Raymond hopes he has finally found a home - - as do the Lions.

Having the kind of speed that Raymond brings to the table absolutely loosens up opposing defenses. Even if he is a decoy and nothing more, he clears things out underneath for the receivers in the intermediate route level.

Defenses have no choice but to respect the kind of speed Raymond has, especially since he has shown in the past he is capable of making the big play.

Despite posting only a total of 19 receptions since coming into the league, defenses cannot afford to fall asleep on him and his career 19.4 yards-per-catch average.

That statistic alone screams "big-play threat."

Perhaps the most interesting component of the signing of Raymond was Detroit turning around and drafting receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round about a month later.

The battle between these two will be one to watch as camp progresses.

So far, reports indicate that Raymond and St. Brown are splitting time in the slot. And, while the jury is still out on the rookie, the veteran Raymond is doing what he can to leverage his experience. Everything so far indicates Raymond has a very real chance to make the team.

WR Kalif Raymond - 5-foot-9, 183 pounds

Grade: B-

Scouting Report

A fast, diminutive and tough, little receiver who can stretch defenses and add real value to the return game. In limited career production, he has shown the ability to get behind a defense. Possesses second-gear kind of speed, and he does a nice job setting up defensive backs before blowing past them. He has what it takes to create some separation, and he also consistently has shown very good concentration while in tight coverage situations. Knack for getting deep and adjusting to the ball, wherever it is. Goes to the ball. Tracks the ball well. Also able to extend and make the catch out in front.

Good alertness in game situations. For example, dove for a pass and was not touched, got up and ran it in for a touchdown. Has harder hands, but makes it work (was targeted 15 times in 2020 and caught nine passes).

Has seen extensive work as a return specialist (56 career punt returns for 463 yards and 53 kickoff returns for 1,086 yards).

Raymond is an interesting player who will compete for a roster spot.

While St. Brown may have the upper hand after being selected in the draft, my money is absolutely on Raymond to win the slot position, given his experience and his ability to return kicks.

And, there is one more reason: speed kills.

