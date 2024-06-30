Lions' Linebackers Ranked 22nd in NFL
The Detroit Lions' defense has been heavily scrutinized the past couple of seasons.
With a revamped defensive line and secondary, the linebackers unit will have familiar faces competing for playing time.
Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes are expected to anchor the unit, but there are questions marks regarding if the unit has enough to meet defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's expectations.
In a recent PFF ranking of NFL linebackers, Detroit only came in at 22nd.
Related: Examining If Jack Campbell Had a Successful Rookie Season with Lions
"The rookie learning curve for linebackers is tough, so Jack Campbell’s first-year struggles shouldn’t be much of a cause for concern," writes Gordon McGuinness. "It’s just a matter of how quickly he can improve in his second season after earning a 75.8 PFF run-defense grade and a 35.3 coverage grade. Slotting in next to Campbell, Alex Anzalone is coming off the highest-graded season of his career (69.8) in his seventh NFL campaign."
Throughout his time coaching the linebackers, Kelvin Sheppard has worked to give the unit confidence that playing time can be earned with consistently productive performances in practice and during games.
"That’s hard to talk about until we get to camp, really, the roles on game day and going into the season. But, these guys know, I’ve played five-deep in my room last year, I’ve done that consistently since I got here," said Sheppard. "I take pride in it, because I’ve been that player in some games where you go and you’re standing on the sidelines watching the game and you’ve got the best seat in the house but your cleats never touch the grass."
Players like Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Mitchell Agude will have an opportunity at training camp to improve their current position on the depth chart.
"In my opinion, these guys work too hard for that to ever happen. So, if a guy’s established that he can help us on game day, that may be five plays," said Sheppard. "Like I tell Malcolm, he went from playing 60 plays to five-to-10 plays. If you have a role in the game, get in there and maximize your opportunities.”