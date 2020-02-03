Lions Load Up on Defense in Latest 7-Round Mock Draft

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report's NFL draft analyst, recently published his post-Super Bowl seven-round mock draft. Here's how the Lions selections shaped up:

FIRST ROUND

3.) CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah has been a very common selection for the Lions with the third overall pick. Okudah is the complete package, and doesn't have any major flaws.

Miller's thoughts:

"Three picks off the board, and all three played at Ohio State to start their college careers. Not bad recruiting by Urban Meyer.

If the draft class didn't have a 'presidential talent' (every four years vs. generational talent, h/t Reddit) in Chase Young, you'd be hearing a lot more about Jeff Okudah as an elite cornerback prospect. Instead, he's been somewhat buried behind Burrow and Young. As the draft gets closer, it's a safe bet that the buzz around Okudah will make him a household name.

The Lions have several needs, most on defense, and could also look at auctioning off this selection to a team like the Miami Dolphins who want to trade up for a quarterback. In a mock draft without trade predictions, what makes the most sense is drafting a shutdown cornerback prospect who is solid on and off the field with excellent size (6'1", 200 lbs), instincts, toughness and character."

SECOND ROUND

35.) S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

McKinney has been frequently mocked in the first round. He falls to the second round in this draft, and the Lions take advantage.

McKinney is very well-rounded, but is more of an in-the-box type.

He shares a lot of similarities with former Alabama standout and Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The one holdup regarding this selection is whether or not the Lions will be in the market to draft a safety on day two for the third consecutive year.

Detroit head coach Matt Patricia does like to play with three safeties, so drafting another one isn't completely off the table.

McKinney is a great value where he is being selected, and likely is one of the best players available.

THIRD ROUND

67.) EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama

The Lions go the Alabama route once more.

Lewis would fall in line with the style of player that Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has drafted in the past -- big and strong.

He would likely be used as a role player, and would compete with last year's fourth-round pick Austin Bryant for playing time.

FOURTH ROUND

106.) WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State

Patricia and Quinn got a firsthand look at Hill at the Senior Bowl.

Hill is not the most athletic, and will probably be considered to have below-average athleticism after his showing at the NFL combine.

That's not how Hill wins against corners, though.

Despite a limited ceiling, Hill has a decent floor because of his ability to create separation via his route running.

If the Lions and veteran slot receiver Danny Amendola part ways in free agency, Hill could slide right in and fill the void.

He won't be flashy, but should be able to contribute right away due to his polished style of play.

FIFTH ROUND

149.) LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

Gay is listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, and is very productive when on the field.

He is on the lighter end of the weight and length prerequisites that Quinn has for his linebackers. Not only that, but he doesn't exactly fit the high character mold, either.

He missed eight regular season games this past season due to an academic suspension.

He also was ejected in his first game back after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and was involved in a fight during Mississippi State's practices for the Music City Bowl.

The altercation left quarterback Garrett Shrader with a fractured orbital bone and unable to suit up in the bowl game.

173.) OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia (from SEA)

The Lions have two picks in the fifth-round this year after the Quandre Diggs trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

With the additional selection, the Lions take an offensive tackle.

If Detroit moves on from right tackle Rick Wagner this offseason, this pick becomes much more important.

McKivitz has played on both sides of the offensive line, but is projected more as a right tackle in the NFL due to athletic concerns and his strength as a run blocker.

That's not to say his pass-blocking ability is a weakness.

He has plenty of experience, as he started 35 of 38 games while at West Virginia. In those games, he only allowed eight sacks on 1,459 pass-blocking snaps.

SIXTH ROUND

183.) DL Robert Windsor, Penn State

With the last Lions' last pick, they are projected to take Windsor.

Windsor is pretty light to play defensive tackle, at 287 pounds.

However, he could be a decent fit in the Da'Shawn Hand role in the Lions' defense.

Even though he is on the leaner side, he still isn't the most fleet of foot.

He wins one-on-one battles with power and a non-stop motor.

With 11 sacks over the past two seasons, Windsor could provide the Lions with a much-needed interior pass rusher.

Related

Is Justin Herbert the QB Lions Really Should Target?

3 Free Agents Playing in Super Bowl for Lions to Target

Better Fit: Okudah or Simmons