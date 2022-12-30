'Let's Give Them a Show': Lions Look to Give Crowd Exciting Game

The Detroit Lions are anticipating being without a key member of their defense for their Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Safety DeShon Elliott, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the New York Jets, could miss his second straight game. Ifeatu Melifonwu, who started in place of Elliott against Carolina, will likely step into the role again.

Head coach Dan Campbell is looking for Melifonwu to be more aggressive at the point of attack. The second-year converted cornerback struggled against the run-heavy Panthers, missing two tackles and receiving a 35.6 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

With Chicago quarterback Justin Fields posing a running threat, the Lions will need Melifonwu to be sound in tackling as the last line of defense. In the first matchup between these two teams, the Bears’ signal caller rushed for 147 yards and two scores.

“We’re hoping these things don’t spit out into our safeties like they have, but if they do, because Fields is dangerous, gotta get him down, man,” Campbell said. “Number two, Iffy, man, aggressiveness. Finish on the tackles, use your hands. He’s a big, long athlete and he’s got the tools and it’s just, you’ve got your first start under your belt. Now we need to see the aggressive side of you come out. You’ve gotta play more violent in there and you do have to finish on these plays. That’s what we’re looking for from him.”

Center Frank Ragnow will practice Friday with the intent of playing Sunday. He missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday to rest his foot injury, which has lingered for most of the season.

‘Let’s give them a show’

Sunday’s contest marks the final home game for the Lions in the 2022 season. Holding a 4-4 record in home games, it marks a chance for Detroit to finish with a winning record at Ford Field.

Knowing that it will be the last opportunity for the team to play in front of its home crowd, Campbell is focused on giving the loyal supporters something to remember heading into next season.

“I think it’ll be what it’s been, which is electric,” Campbell said. “It does feel like home field advantage, it's loud, crowd’s into it, it certainly gives us energy. But we also know we’ve gotta fuel that fire. But it’ll be good, man, last one at home and if anything, man, it just motivates you down the road to want to extend that and have more home games when you get into January because you know what it will be. But it’s good to be back, man. Last one, let’s give them a show.”

Notes

Jeff Okudah was benched against the Panthers for his struggles in both the passing and run game.

According to Campbell, he’s bounced back with a good week of practice and is eager to clean up his previous mistakes.