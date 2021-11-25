4 Takeaways from Lions' 16-14 Loss to Bears

The Detroit Lions lose in heartbreaking fashion to fall to 0-10-1.

The Detroit Lions could not secure their first victory in nearly one calendar year, as an injury-riddled roster were defeated by the Chicago Bears, 16-14.

Prior to their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions were 37-42-2 playing on Thanksgiving.

The Bears have been the opponent for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on 13 occasions since 1947.

The last Lions victory over the Bears on Thanksgiving took place back in 2014.

Here are the four takeaways from the Lions' Week 12 performance against Chicago.

Jared Goff connects with Josh Reynolds immediately

Reynolds was claimed off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans, but did not have much impact in his debut against the Cleveland Browns.

With the team returning to the comfy confines of Ford Field, Goff and his former Los Angeles Rams teammate connected early and often on Detroit's first offensive drive.

Reynolds secured two receptions for 55-yards on the Lions first offensive possession, including a 39-yard reception that gave his new team an early 7-0 lead.

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Self-inflicted penalties derail any momentum gained

All season, the Lions and their underwhelming roster have battled against untimely penalties and unforced errors.

Unfortunately, false start penalties derailed a promising offensive possession in the second quarter.

After Goff and the offense effectively moved the ball to the Bears 30-yard line, it suddenly went from first-and-10 to first-and-30 at midfield.

The drive ended with head coach Dan Campbell being booed for calling a third-down and long draw play.

Late in the game, Detroit inexcusably called back-to back timeouts on defense.

NFL rules prohibit teams from calling timeouts consecutively without a play being run.

Chicago was able to run the clock down to kick the game winning field goal, sending fans home disappointed following another crushing defeat.

D'Andre Swift's shoulder injury is cause for concern

As Swift's workload started to steadily increase this season, the concern was always there.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Swift carried the football on 33 occasions.

"I don’t think you typically see or think that way with him, but it was good that he got a load," Campbell told reporters, who asked about the potential of using Swift more this season.

Unfortunately, Swift left the game against the Bears in the first half with a shoulder injury and did not return.

The Lions' second-year running back was tackled at the Bears’ sideline and remained down for a few moments.

After walking off on his own power, Swift was evaluated by numerous trainers before heading off to the locker room.

Jamaal Williams assumed the duties for the remainder of the game.

Lack of pressure costs defense

The Lions have struggled to consistently pressure quarterbacks all season.

As a result, quarterbacks have been able to have ample time to pick apart Detroit's defense late in games.

Trey Flowers has battled a multitude of injuries and Charles Harris has not been as productive as he was earlier in the season.

Rookie Levi Onwuzurike was able to earn his first career sack in front of the home crowd.

Against the Lions, backup Andy Dalton had opportunities to make plays since the defense did not pressure him enough to disrupt his delivery.

Holding a slim lead in the fourth quarter, Dalton was able to march the Bears offense down the field for the go-ahead field goal.