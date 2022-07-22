Lions Madden 23 Quarterback Ratings Released

The Detroit Lions are counting on the offense to take a step forward in 2022.

A significant amount of financial resources have been allocated to a unit that started to gain traction towards the end of the 2021 season.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who is entering his seventh NFL season, actually has an opportunity to prove that he deserves to remain in Motown beyond 2022.

Last season, injuries and a wide receivers unit void of high-end talent caused the offense to struggle, especially early in the season.

In the end, the Lions decided to move on from Anthony Lynn as their offensive coordinator and promoted Ben Johnson to that position.

The team drafted speedy wideout Jameson Williams and added D.J. Chark in free agency with the hopes explosive plays will be executed at a much higher level.

This week, Madden 23 ratings have been released and on Friday it was time to discover what the quarterback ratings were for the members of the Lions' roster.

Goff received a 72 rating, which was lower than several other comparable signal-callers.

Those receiving higher ratings include Teddy Bridgewater, Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, Carson Wentz, and Jameis Winston.

The backups on the roster did fare too well in the ratings, as Tim Boyle and David Blough each found ratings in the 50's.

Heading into training camp, the play of the signal-callers on the 2022 roster will be monitored daily, as arguably the biggest key to success in 2022 will be the Goff's play under center.

Lions Madden 23 quarterback ratings