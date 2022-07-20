Lions Madden 23 Running Back Ratings Released

The Detroit Lions are expected to drastically improve their rushing attack in 2022.

With a healthy offensive line, running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are the leading candidates to see the bulk of the carries in Ben Johnson's offense.

Craig Reynolds will be battling with Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike for a roster spot and playing time.

Swift has been been challenged by the current coaching staff to work towards improving his durability.

"Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you’ve got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," running backs coach Duce Staley expressed. "We all know there’s a difference between being injured and hurt. As soon as you step in this building as a running back, Day One training camp, you’re not going to feel the same."

Missing so much practice time and not being available on game day hurt Swift's productivity his second season in Motown.

With a new offensive coordinator and an offensive line at full strength, the running backs unit should benefit the most when the season begins against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

"Not to slight D'Andre, but it starts up front with those linemen," Johnson told reporters. "I'm equally as excited seeing those five healthy O-linemen as I am seeing him out there on the field.

"But there's no doubt he makes us better, he's a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and we're going to use him as such."

Lions overall running back ratings