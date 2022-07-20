Rumor: Trading WR Quintez Cephus to Dallas Cowboys Explored

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus is looking to rebound after his 2021 season was derailed due to injury.

In a recent article featured on heavy.com, the Lions would look to be cashing out on the talented wideout in favor of a new backup quarterback.

Recently, the Dallas Cowboys brought in two receivers, Maurice Alexander and KeVontae Turbin for workouts.

With neither signing, Jerry Jones could still be in the market for a new addition to work with quarterback Dak Prescott.

"The Cowboys could trade for a player if the free agent options aren’t cutting it, and a name that sticks out is Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus," Evan Reier writes. "Cephus is entering his third NFL season with two solid years of production behind him but may struggle to make the Lions roster because of their additions at receiver."

Detroit has added Jameson Williams, D.J. Chark and brought back Josh Reynolds, thus potentially making Cephus expendable.

The Cowboys could entice general manager Brad Holmes to make a deal by including Cooper Rush, a quarterback who would immediately battle to become Detroit’s backup to Jared Goff.

Cephus has secured 553 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions during his career.

A severe shoulder injury cost him 12 games in 2021.

"His 15.8 receiving yards per reception should be especially enticing, especially when factoring his 61.4% catch rate. Cephus has skills, but injury and new blood has limited his chances."

Rush led the Cowboys to a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings last year, tossing for 325 yards and two touchdowns with Prescott out of the lineup.

"Player swaps at this point in the offseason are rare, but the Lions could deal a player who’s not vital to their team while bringing in a QB who has a better chance of performing well in a worst-case scenario."