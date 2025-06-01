Lions May Need to Go Back to Drawing Board at Backup Quarterback
After a long training camp was winding down back in 2022, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was forced to admit the backup quarterback battle was a disappointment.
While not speaking overtly, the team parted ways with both Tim Boyle and David Blough before the official start of the 2022 season, signaling an upgrade was needed.
After watching organized team activities on Friday, that same thought repeatedly entered my mind.
Would two completely new backup quarterbacks be any worse than this?
As a caveat, the calls were limited and several key players were not around, but the first impression of Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen was not a good one.
Throughout the 90-minutes, there were repeated check downs, difficulties connecting with targets, and plenty of reps that would have been sacks had the practice been live.
In one particular rep, Allen would have been intimately introduced to the turf by rookie Ahmed Hassanein if he had been allowed to sack the quarterback.
In some form or another, reporters noted Allen would likely have not been able to return to action, given the direct shot the sixth-round pick had on him.
The second-string offensive line was not up to the task at times against the second-string defensive line, but Hooker was again holding on to the football too long and was not crisp.
CBS Sports recently listed the Lions as a potential suitor for Will Levis, should his fate with the Tennessee Titans already be sealed.
As Cody Benjamin explained, "The Tennessee Titans aren't rushing to move on from the former second-round pick, at least publicly, but ever since the club's new regime spent this year's No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward, the writing has been on the wall. Could coach Brian Callahan retain the big-armed youngster as Ward's backup? Perhaps. But the Titans could save $1.6 million by trading Levis after June 1, whereas a trade or release prior to June 1 would've only saved the franchise about $600,000."
While the idea of trading for Levis is not appealing in any fashion, there is another team that is likely going to part ways with quarterbacks.
The Cleveland Browns enter the spring with five quarterbacks competing for reps and jobs.
If Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco do not make the Browns' roster, as they are competing with Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, it may be beneficial for general manager Brad Holmes to pick up the phone and acquire new backup quarterbacks.
The Lions can ill afford for something unforeseen to occur to Jared Goff. While the 30 year-old is among the most durable signal-callers in the league, the team may need their backup for a series or a couple of quarters throughout the course of the 2025 season.
As it stands, the team is still wanting to see the competition play out between Allen and Hooker, but the end result could be the exact same as it was in 2022, when it is time to make the final decision on the 53-man roster.