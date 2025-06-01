Dan Campbell: Brutal Schedule Is 'Why You Love This Game'
The Detroit Lions' 2025 schedule is going to provide a tough challenge for a team looking to win a third-straight division championship.
Detroit's schedule is loaded with playoff opponents, and will feature several primetime games. The gauntlet includes trips to Baltimore, Cincinnati and Kansas City all in the first six weeks, and later a back-to-back road slate featuring Washington and Philadelphia.
While it will undoubtedly be a tough task for the team, coach Dan Campbell believes his group is built for the battles it will face, and will come out stronger as a result.
“Well I think that you take each week as it comes, but certainly, yeah, I mean, that's part of it," Campbell said Friday. "And we've gotten to where we've gotten because we haven't been complacent, and we have gone and put the work in again and done all the little things that you have to do to win games and win a division again. And so, we got to do that all over again, and yeah, they do have to play us. But I just think the challenge of it is what you really love. It's why you love this game, you know?"
The Lions' schedule will see seven of its nine road games played outdoors and six against playoff teams. In total, the team will play nine games against teams that were in the postseason last year, including the Commanders who eliminated them in the Divisional Round and both teams that appeared in the Super Bowl.
As a result, Campbell is hoping that the team will benefit from the challenges and emerge ready for the gauntlet of playing in the postseason.
"The NFL, that's when it’s at its best," Campbell explained. "I mean, to be able to, not only here at home, our own division, go on the road, I mean, some of these teams, it's going to be – I mean, it's awesome, man. I mean, to me, by the end of the year, we ought to be just scared up, you know. We should be scared up, and ready to go, hardened for battle, and ready for the playoffs, and There'll be nothing easy about it. You still, just to get through our own division, is going to be brutal. But it's the right kind of brutal.”
The schedule is one of several concerns raised about the team heading into the 2025 season by pundits. However, in the trademark style that he has implemented since taking over as head coach, Campbell doesn't appear to be rattled by the apparent shortcomings that have caused worry amongst analysts.
"I’m not worried about, that we don’t have pass rush. I’m not worried about we lost two coordinators. I’m not worried about the injuries. I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame Game," Campbell said. "I’m not worried about the schedule. I think it’s perfect. I think it lines up perfect. I think it’s going to be what’s best for us with where we’re at going into 2025. My fifth year here, the core of this team’s fifth year – I really think it’s exactly what we’re going to need. The timing is perfect.”