Detroit Lions OTAs: Seven Takeaways From Week 1
After getting a first-look at the Detroit Lions following rookie minicamp, several players were given opportunities to showcase their development at organized team activities.
With so many players out of action, younger or inexperienced members of the roster were given increased reps and even at different positions than what may have been originally expected.
Here are seven takeaways from the Lions' first open OTAs practice of the 2025 season.
Colby Sorsdal spotted at new position
Many noticed instantly when the young offensive lineman took reps at center. With many spots along the offensive line having tough competition, being an option at center may be his last chance at proving why he still belongs on the roster.
Ennis Rakestraw takes advantage of starter reps
The young defensive back was given an opportunity to play on the outside with Terrion Arnold not participating at OTAs. Rakestraw held his own in a rep against Jameson Williams, but did drop an interception.
There were moments the young defensive back was beat, but he rebounded and showcased why the coaching staff wants him to compete and develop on the outside.
Veteran D.J. Reed mentioned to reporters that Rakestraw was an early player to watch this spring.
No concerns about Anzalone's absence
Head coach Dan Campbell downplayed players that were not participating, citing being in constant communication with the two players not attending.
Detroit's popular head coach declined to reveal the nature of the conversations, but has often cited relative calm regarding his feelings about roster issues.
Alex Anzalone's teammates have his back and understand the nature of the business. Recall, the veteran linebacker did not participate in OTAs last year either.
Goff looks sharp
Detroit's veteran quarterback is embracing take more ownership of the offense. In fact, he is asking the coaching staff for even more responsibilities.
“Dan’s all on board with that, trying to load me up with whatever it takes,” Goff expressed. “Yeah, I feel like I’m at a point in my career now where I can handle quite a bit above the ears and kind of take of that role they’ve given me.”
Ratledge reps with first team
Frank Ragnow is the other player not at organized team activities. With the veteran not being around, Tate Ratledge took many first-team reps at center.
Detroit's coaching staff appears committed to cross-training him at center and guard.
If Ragnow is away from the team during training camp, Ratledge will get a crash course in being the quarterback of the offensive line.
By all accounts, the young offensive lineman has adapted well to the sheer amount of what has been thrown at him so quickly.
Hutchinson stands out in return
Aidan Hutchinson returning was the attention-grabbing observation most reporters wanted to evalutate further.
After team periods and individual drills, there is not any current concern that the former No. 2 overall pick cannot be a full participant again next week and at training camp.
The expectation remains he will be at 100 percent when the season starts officially against the Green Bay Packers on the road.
Raymond steps up in St. Brown's absence
The veteran was a reliable target for Goff all throughout practice, finding the open lanes in the middle of the field repeatedly.
With young players being added to the team to aid with special teams, it is worth noting Raymond is among the most respected members of the roster.
While some may view his spot on the roster being potentially in trouble, his experience and professionalism, and most notably, his consistency will make him a mainstay on Detroit's roster.