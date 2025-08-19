All Lions

Lions Mekhi Wingo Activated Off PUP List, Will Be Ready Week 1

Detroit Lions defensive lineman is on the road back to playing.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Mekhi Wingo (94) after training camp practice Tuesday at team's Allen Park Performance Center
Detroit Lions Mekhi Wingo (94) after training camp practice Tuesday at team's Allen Park Performance Center / John Maakaron, @Lions On SI
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo expressed to reporters he will be ready to suit up Week 1 when the team heads to Green Bay to face a division rival.

On Tuesday, the second-year defender was activated off the team's Physically Unable to Perform List after suffering a significant knee injury last year.

He expressed his initial goal was to return by the start of training camp, but a setback required an additional procedure to "clean up" his knee about two to three months ago.

"Yea man, it's been a long process," said Wingo. "Had surgery in December. Initial goal was to be back by the start of training camp. It didn't happen. Had to go back in and get something cleaned up in my knee. So that kind of pushed me back a little bit. I've just been working my butt off, I'm glad to be back."

At practice, he did not participate in full team periods and expressed getting back into football shape, improving daily were his current goals.

At practice, Kerby Joseph, Tystan Colon, Ahmed Hassanein, Brodric Martin, Malik Taylor and Zach Horton were not spotted participating.

Morice Norris was spotted participating and working alone with trainers, but he is still in the league's concussion protocol.

Sam LaPorta returns

After missing action last week, Detroit's talented tight end returned to the field and participated in individual drills. He did not participate in full team periods and is working his back into action.

Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and Zach Horton have been showcasing their blocking abilities and each have had their own moments in camp that should impress the coaching staff.

LaPorta is expected to be an integral part of Detroit's offense this upcoming NFL season.

