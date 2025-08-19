When Will Lions Rookie WR Get More Work With First-Team Offense?
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has had a very productive first training camp and has also excelled in preseason action.
He has secured touchdowns in back-to-back games and has recorded eight total receptions for 105 yards.
With his success working primarily on the second- and third-team offense, it is natural to wonder when the 2025 third-round pick will get more opportunities on the first-team.
“He’s doing a great job. He continues to improve for a young guy," Dan Campbell said, when asked about TeSlaa potentially having more opportunities to play with Jared Goff. "He just keeps growing and the more that he proves that he can do some things for us, the more opportunities he’s going to get to be with Goff. And like I say, at some point we’re going to need him whether it’s early, it’s late, whatever that is.
"Now, are there things he can do for us, we’re beginning to see he might be able to do some things for us on offense, we feel like he can do some things on special teams which means he’s going to the game, we feel like," Campbell explained further. "So, those are all good things and with that group of receivers that we have, and now his ability to do some things if it continues to go the way it is, which I can’t imagine it won’t, that’s a good sign for us at the skill position.”
General manager Brad Holmes spoke with NFL analyst/host Kay Adams at the team's Allen Park Performance Center and discussed the 23-year-old's early camp success.
Adams had a very good impression of TeSlaa when she spoke to him shortly after he was drafted.
"He's playing wide receiver how we like our guys to play," Holmes said. "He's blocking in the run game. I know when you hear, 'Blocking in the run game from a wide receiver, you got to catch the football.' But, that just shows a lot about the competitiveness and the desire of just a football player in general.
"Just seeing all that, and then digging more deeper into the tape, and then sitting down with him, top-30 (visit), getting everything done, I was just like, 'Are we really just going to do back to production?' I feel like that is a little bit of an easy way out," Holmes added. "Maybe a little more of a lazier narrative. If it's high production, it does not necessarily mean a player is going to be successful. I really like the pick. He's having a good camp. He's growing. He's doing well. Glad you had a good first impression of him."