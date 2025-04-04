Lions Mock Draft Roundup: Boston College EDGE Is Trendy Pick
It's time for the 11th Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized solidifying their pass-rush at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.
Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Conerly is presently being selected by the following:
As Zierlein pens, “Based on recent history, GM Brad Holmes looks for good athletes from big schools when drafting early, and we know he covets talent in the trenches. Conerly can challenge for a starting role at right guard right away, then take over at left tackle when the 31-year-old Taylor Decker moves on.”
EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
Williams is presently being mocked by the following:
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is currently being selected by the following:
As Yates writes, “Injuries befell the Detroit defense down the stretch last season, and some of them will linger into this upcoming season -- including stalwart defensive tackle Alim McNeill's torn ACL. Harmon could help fill that hole after his breakthrough 2024 season. His 34 pressures in his lone year with the Ducks were by far the most of any FBS defensive tackle. He has the length, power at the point of attack and pursuit speed as a rusher to make a difference."
EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ezeiruaku is currently being drafted by the following:
The 33rd Team (James Foster), The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner), Pro Football Network (Alex Kennedy), Pro Football Network (Justin Lewis), Lions On SI (Christian Booher), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)
As Edwards opines, “Za'Darius Smith has exited the building and Aidan Hutchinson will be returning from injury. Donovan Ezeiruaku does not necessarily have the power profile that Dan Campbell has sought in that role but he was incredibly productive last fall.”
Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson is currently being mocked by the following:
Sports Illustrated (Gilberto Manzano), CBS Sports (Peter Prisco)
EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Pearce is presently being drafted by the following:
Pro Football Focus (Dalton Wasserman)
As Wasserman writes, “From Week 7 onward this past season, Detroit ranked 27th in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade. The Lions retained multiple contributing defensive linemen in free agency, but they need one more star pass rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson. Pearce has that potential as someone who racked up 107 pressures and an 89.4 PFF pass-rush grade over the past two seasons.”
Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Texas
Banks is presently being mocked by the following:
Draft Wire (Curt Popejoy), Yahoo! Sports (Charles McDonald)
Offensive guard Tyler Booker, Alabama
Booker is currently being drafted by the following:
The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs), CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), Pro Football Network (Cameron Sheath)
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is presently being mocked by the following:
FOX Sports (Rob Rang), The Athletic (Bruce Feldman)
As Feldman expresses, “Detroit goes to Dan Campbell’s alma mater to build back its D-line after injuries ravaged the unit in 2024. Shemar Stewart is an even freakier Aggie than Scourton, but the 6-3, 257-pound Scourton is the more polished and productive player. In 2023, while at Purdue — as a 19-year-old team captain — he led the Big Ten in sacks. He transferred close to home and earned first-team All-SEC honors with 14 TFLs and five sacks. He played last season at 285 pounds but has shed almost 30 pounds to offer more position flexibility.”
EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tuimoloau is currently being drafted by the following:
WalterFootball, WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)
Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel is currently being projected by the following:
CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante), NFL.com (Eric Edholm), Tankathon
As Edholm writes, “Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes will preach fit over need until they're Honolulu Blue in the face. But with Zabel, they might check both boxes with one pick. After watching Zabel at the Senior Bowl, dispatching one defender after another, I thought, This guy just looks like a pro. Detroit has a gaping hole at right guard, and Zabel can fill it.”