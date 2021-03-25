NFC North Offseason Rankings

Read more on where the Detroit Lions' offseason ranks, in comparison with the rest of the NFC North

The first week of free agency has come and gone, and per usual, it added a significant amount of buzz to the NFL offseason.

The Lions, meanwhile, have enjoyed a moderately active offseason, filled with a myriad of players being cut and leaving the franchise in free agency, including No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay.

Let's take a look at how the Lions' moves stack up with the rest of the NFC North.

4.) Green Bay Packers

Retaining star running back Aaron Jones has been the biggest move made thus far by the Packers, as they have yet to sign a single free agent from another franchise.

Meanwhile, they've notably lost center Corey Linsley to the L.A. Chargers and their No. 2 back in Jamaal Williams to the Lions.

Overall, it's been a rather "blah" offseason for Green Bay.

3.) Chicago Bears

The Bears have rather uninspiringly added veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on a one-year deal to compete with Nick Foles for the No. 1 QB job.

Additionally, the much-maligned Mitchell Trubisky has left town, having inked a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, their biggest moves have been releasing veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, applying the franchise tag to star wide receiver Allen Robinson II and re-signing kicker Cairo Santos.

They also have signed a pair of former Lions in linebacker Christian Jones and defensive back Desmond Trufant.

Nothing too exciting out of the Chicago front office so far, but still better than what the folks in Green Bay have produced.

2.) Detroit Lions

Detroit's biggest free-agent transaction of the offseason has been re-signing defensive end Romeo Okwara to a three-year, $39 million deal.



Junfu Han, Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Lions have also added a complementary piece to D'Andre Swift in the backfield via the acquisition of the aforementioned former Packers running back in Williams, and have added a depth piece at wide receiver via Breshad Perriman, former Lions great Brett Perriman's son.

Breshad will help add some speed to a receivers room that has been depleted by the losses of Golladay (N.Y. Giants), Marvin Jones Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jamal Agnew (Jaguars) in free agency.

Trading a 2023 seventh-rounder to the L.A. Rams for veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers was another solid move.

And, Detroit followed that up by inking Brockers to a new contract: a three-year, $24 million deal.

So far, first-year Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been conservative in his approach to the offseason. But, it was to be expected, with the present rebuilding mode that the franchise is in.

All in all, Holmes made some solid, cost-effective moves during the first week of free agency.

1.) Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are responsible for the best move in the NFC North this offseason: the signing of cornerback Patrick Peterson. Along with Peterson, Rick Spielman & Co. have inked the big, gap-stuffing Dalvin Tomlinson to a free-agent deal.

They also have parted ways with a couple of notable veterans in ex-Detroit left tackle Riley Reiff and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Minnesota has won the offseason so far in the division.

