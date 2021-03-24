Lions Could Receive Four Compensatory Draft Picks in 2022

Read more on the potential of the Detroit Lions receiving four compensatory picks in 2022.

The Detroit Lions have not earned a compensatory draft pick in the past five years.

Two weeks ago, the league announced 37 comp picks in its latest wave of extra picks. Detroit was shut out yet again.

In the past five years, 165 compensatory draft picks have been awarded.

Awarded each year, compensatory picks are determined based on the number of unrestricted free agents lost by a team vs. the number of players signed by that same team. The performance of those players in their first seasons with their new teams is also factored in.

Even though Detroit won't have any comp picks in 2021, the Lions are set to land several, based on how free agency has progressed so far this offseason.

It is expected at this point that former Lions wideout Kenny Golladay will yield Detroit a third-round comp pick in 2022. Matt Prater, Marvin Jones Jr., Jarrad Davis and Jamal Agnew can also provide Detroit with future compensation.

According to The Detroit News, "To date, the only player the Lions have signed who figures to offset any of the team’s losses is running back Jamaal Williams, with his two-year, $6 million deal. It’s also worth noting, the maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four."

Over The Cap expects that the Lions will receive a third-rounder for Golladay, a fifth-rounder for Jones and a sixth-rounder for Agnew.

