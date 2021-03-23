Lions Target Wide Receiver in Mel Kiper's Third Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions lost one of their most productive deep-threat wideouts when Kenny Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million free agent contract with the New York Giants.

In his latest projection, ESPN NFL analyst Mel Kiper has the Lions drafting a wide receiver to fill the void left by Golladay's departure.

According to Kiper, "I would say this pick is likely going to the best wideout on the board, and Smith would be a tremendous choice. The Heisman Trophy winner doesn't have the biggest frame (6-foot-1, 175 pounds), but you shouldn't underestimate him. He is one of the best route runners I've scouted, and he beats any corner put in front of him. Detroit is clearly rebuilding, so I also wouldn't be surprised if it trades down to pick up more draft capital."

Smith's light weight revealed on Monday again opened up the debate whether or not his frame could withstand playing in the National Football League.

The speedy wideout revealed his weight Monday -- 170 pounds -- and noted that he would not participate in Alabama's pro day scheduled for Tuesday.

“I feel like it’s not going to be no different than college. I played against some of the best in college. I played in the SEC," Smith said. "I feel like it’s the toughest conference there is, so I know a lot of people that’s bigger than me that have more problems than me so I’m not worried about it at all."

In his previous mock draft, Kiper had the Lions trading down five spots to select Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

