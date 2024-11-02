Lions NFL Draft Watch: Josaiah Stewart Would Aid Pass-Rushing Unit
Week 10 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an intriguing slate of games.
The headliner of the day sees Ohio State (6-1) traveling to Happy Valley to take on the undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions (7-0). Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is one of the many premier 2025 NFL Draft prospects suiting up for the highly-anticipated Big Ten clash.
Egbuka is also one of the five collegiate players the Detroit Lions should be keeping close tabs on this weekend.
Let's take a closer look now at Egbuka and those four other draft prospects taking the field Saturday.
Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
Egbuka, standing in at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, has the potential to be a high-level slot receiver at the next level. The savvy route-runner, high-IQ wideout has a skillset that resembles that of Amon-Ra St. Brown's. Additionally, he’d be another explosive weapon to add to Ben Johnson's offense.
He caught 41 passes for 515 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Plus, he's amassed 475 yards and three touchdowns on 34 catches in six games this season.
The Lions should keep a close eye on Egbuka as the Buckeyes take on Big Ten rival Penn State Saturday afternoon.
Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound EDGE could be just what the doctor ordered for Detroit opposite fellow EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.
Payton is immensely athletic and has a high-end ceiling, and has the potential to be a high-impact pass-rusher and run defender at the next level. He flashed some of that ability a season ago when he recorded 14.5 tackles for loss. Additionally, through eight games in 2024, he's already produced eight tackles for loss and four sacks.
He's certainly worth paying attention to when the Seminoles take the field against UNC Saturday afternoon.
Michigan OLB Josaiah Stewart
Stewart, standing in at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, has the ceiling of a difference-making EDGE rusher at the next level. Equipped with high-level explosiveness and NFL-caliber speed off the edge, he'd look really nice opposite Hutchinson. The two of them would have the potential to form a pretty electric pass-rushing duo in the Motor City.
In seven games in 2024, Stewart has already logged 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, surpassing his totals in each category from a season ago (5.5 sacks and zero forced fumbles).
If I were the Lions, I'd definitely deploy a scout or two to watch Stewart and the Wolverines square off with the No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks Saturday.
South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori
Emmanwori, measuring out at 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, is a run-first defender and highly proficient tackler. He also possesses the necessary range to cover both tight ends and running backs.
In 2023, the Gamecock defender totaled 71 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions in 11 games. And, through seven games this season, he's racked up 49 total tackles, six passes defensed and four interceptions.
If I were Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, I'd be giving Emmanwori a look Saturday night when South Carolina takes on Texas A&M.
Virginia Tech CB Mansoor Delane
Standing in at 6-foot-1, 182 pounds, Delane is a high-IQ defender and sound tackler who has the potential to be a steady performer at the next level. What NFL franchises will also like about Delane is the fact that he can play both cornerback and safety.
In 13 games with the Hokies last season, he recorded 54 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss, two passes defensed and an interception. Plus, thus far this season, he's accumulated 35 total tackles, including a half-tackle for loss, a forced fumble, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.
Delane is worth checking out, as Virginia Tech takes on Syracuse Saturday at noon (EST).