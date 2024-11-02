10 Defensive Players Lions Could Trade For
Tuesday marks the NFL's annual trade deadline, making it the final day the Detroit Lions could add external help via the trade market for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The consensus biggest area of need for the Lions is at the edge rusher position, as they've already lost two players to season-ending injuries at the position. As a result, the Lions could stand to upgrade.
Here are 10 defensive players the Lions could trade for at the trade deadline.
DE Maxx Crosby
Crosby is the most popular trade target for the Lions' fan base, and the connections are obvious. He played at Eastern Michigan, so there's a local tie. He's also one of the best in the league at the position so he would be an excellent addition.
However, it seems unlikely that the Raiders would be willing to trade him as it stands. Detroit's last hope in this race could be a Las Vegas loss to Cincinnati this weekend, which could influence them to be sellers. Still, the cost would not be cheap and the demand to acquire Crosby would be a hefty price.
DE Za'Darius Smith
Smith has been a player linked to the Lions, and reports indicate that the current asking price is an early Day Three Draft pick. This could be a doable move for Detroit, which would require a capable rusher with an extra year of team control.
The 32-year-old has been plenty productive for the Cleveland Browns this season. He has plenty of experience in the NFC North playing for the Packers and Vikings, and has previously stated that he would welcome a trade to Detroit for the opportunity to suit up against his former teams.
OLB Azeez Ojulari
In an ESPN report this week, Ojulari was named alongside Smith as potential Lions targets. He's more built in the outside linebacker mold as opposed to a traditional edge rusher, but still brings that skill set that the Lions are currently coveting.
Ojulari is a young option who would come as a rental in the final year of his rookie deal. He could invigorate Detroit's defense with speed off the edge and would fit as the team's SAM linebacker thanks to his capabilities.
DE Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney is an intriguing veteran who has plenty of pedigree. The 2014 first-overall pick, he still has many of the same talents that made him so highly coveted as a young player. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has bounced around in recent years before landing in Carolina this season.
Though he has just one sack this season, a review of his tape indicates that he still can get around the edge and impact the quarterback. With the Panthers struggling, a move to a contending team could also serve as a reinvigorating factor.
CB Jack Jones
Jones was named as a potential trade target by Sports Illustrated, in which writer Gilberto Manzano suggested the Lions send a fourth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for the cornerback.
The Lions' cornerback room was overhauled this past offseason with the additions of Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and Amik Robertson. With so many newcomers, the unit as a whole has been steadily improving. Adding Jones would give the Lions even more depth in the secondary.
DE Trey Hendrickson
Like Crosby, Hendrickson is a premier edge rusher who would come at a cost. However, his situation could also be affected by the result of Sunday's Raiders-Bengals matchup. Hendrickson had previously requested a trade in the offseason and the Bengals' struggles this season may not have helped matters.
Hendrickson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2017, so there's some familiarity with Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn. He'd be a solid fit and has another year of team control, so the potential pairing of he and Aidan Hutchinson would be exciting next season.
DE/OLB Emmanuel Ogbah
Another veteran option is Ogbah, who has spent the last five years with Miami. He has two sacks this year, but would provide a steady veteran presence with some ability to torment opposing passers with pressures as well.
Ogbah is another player who could be acquired with a late-round pick, which would allow Holmes to avoid parting ways with significant and important Draft capital.
DT/DE Calais Campbell
Campbell is nearing the end of his career at age 38 and could be looking to impact a playoff run. The Dolphins have been up and down this season, and with their playoff fates uncertain he could be looking for a new opportunity.
While Campbell doesn't have game-breaking skill at this stage in his career, he would be a reliable veteran who has positional versatility and could also help out on the interior with a group that has dealt with injuries in recent weeks.
OLB Arden Key
Key put on a nice display against the Lions in an otherwise rough outing for Tennessee. With two sacks, he made a case to be reunited with former Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams in Detroit.
The veteran is another productive option with pass rush prowess. He also has versatility to set the edge as a defensive end in addition to his normal linebacker responsibilities.
DE Chase Young
Rounding out the list is Young, who was a popular trade option a season ago as the Lions were believed to be in the market for a running mate for Hutchinson. Young is once again an intriguing option for his upside.
The Ohio State product was the second overall pick coming out of college in 2020 and has elite talent, but injuries have been a factor in his career. Young has top-tier potential, and a deal for him could wind up being a steal.