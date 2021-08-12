All Lions: Expect to See 'Game-Manager Kind of Offense' in 2021

One of the most commonly asked questions ahead of the 2021 NFL season is what will quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions' offense look like?

MLive Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke shared his expectations, based on what he was observed the first couple weeks of training camp.

"Due to personnel and scheme, expect to see more of a game-manager kind of offense," Meinke explained. "I know that has kind of a negative connotation, and it can certainly become a negative thing if the deep ball doesn’t get going at some point to keep defenses honest. But all I mean right now is we’re seeing a lot of checkdowns to the short field in camp, and that might not be the worst approach given what the Lions have to work with in the passing game."

