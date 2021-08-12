Sports Illustrated home
All Lions: Expect to See 'Game-Manager Kind of Offense' in 2021

Will the Detroit Lions' offense be exciting in 2021?
Author:

One of the most commonly asked questions ahead of the 2021 NFL season is what will quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions' offense look like?

MLive Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke shared his expectations, based on what he was observed the first couple weeks of training camp.

"Due to personnel and scheme, expect to see more of a game-manager kind of offense," Meinke explained. "I know that has kind of a negative connotation, and it can certainly become a negative thing if the deep ball doesn’t get going at some point to keep defenses honest. But all I mean right now is we’re seeing a lot of checkdowns to the short field in camp, and that might not be the worst approach given what the Lions have to work with in the passing game."

Here is a look at other significant Lions content from Thursday: 

  • Madden 22 embarrassingly missed the target with their portrayal of head coach Dan Campbell. SB Nation has that story. 
  • USA Today's LionsWire explored how fullback Jason Cabinda has shown grit and determination since the start of training camp. 
  • Kory Woods, Woodward Sports Lions beat writer, dives into what fans should expect to see at Ford Field during the preseason opener.
  • Dave Birkett (Subscription required) of the Detroit Free Press shares which 7 Detroit Lions he is watching out for on Friday at Ford Field.
  • A new episode of the critically acclaimed series, "Inside the Lions Den" returns Thursday evening with their latest training camp edition. 

