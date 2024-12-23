Lions' Offense Is Gift That Keeps On Giving
No David Montgomery, no problem.
The Lions continued their prolific ways offensively on Sunday, scoring 34 points and amassing 475 yards of total offense in a winning effort against the Chicago Bears.
It marked Detroit's 13th game in 2024 with 345-or-more total yards, plus the team's eighth game this season with at least 31 points. The Lions also have now scored 493 total points, the most points ever scored by the franchise in a single season.
Along with all that, the Week 16 matchup featured a variety of commonalities for Ben Johnson's offense.
For starters, Jared Goff was “the straw that stirred the drink,” completing 72 percent of his passes and leading the Lions on four touchdown drives (three of which ended with touchdown throws). The veteran quarterback has now thrown a career-best 33 touchdowns.
Johnson's unit also produced its customary series of explosive plays. And on Sunday, it was courtesy of running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Gibbs more than shouldered the workload out of the backfield in the place of Montgomery. He eluded defenders all game long, en route to accumulating 109 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Plus, he added another 45 yards as a pass-catcher.
In totality, the second-year back amassed 154 all-purpose yards, marking his ninth game this season with north of 100 yards from scrimmage. It's a feat that was last accomplished by a Lions back in 1997, when Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders did so on the way to earning MVP honors.
Meanwhile, Williams was the very definition of electric on Sunday. Most notably, he displayed his game-changing speed on his 82-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, easily running past Chicago cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and safety Jonathan Owens on his way to the end zone.
“It looked good in practice. That was better than practice,” Lions head man Dan Campbell said of Goff's deep strike to Williams. “It was a hell of a throw, excellent protection, and man, just a great job on his landmark, hitting it with speed, trusting it, great catch. It was big time.”
With the touchdown, the third-year wideout now has totaled four TD receptions of 50-plus yards this season. He is one of only three players in Lions franchise history to achieve the feat in a single season. The others: Detroit legend Calvin Johnson in 2011 and Cloyce Box in 1950.
Williams finished the NFC North divisional tilt with five catches and a game-high 143 yards and a score.
Unsurprisingly, Amon-Ra St. Brown also played an integral role in the Lions’ triumph over the Bears. Termed the team's “binky” on offense by Campbell, St. Brown was once again his ultra reliable self.
The fourth-year receiver caught six of his eight targets from Goff, including a screen pass late in the second quarter on which he impressively slipped past several Bears defenders into the end zone. He finished the Week 16 contest with six catches for 70 yards and the one score.
With the output, St. Brown now holds the distinction of being the only player in Lions franchise history to amass 100 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
Plus, on Sunday, he became just the second player in NFL history to record multiple seasons with 100-plus catches, 1,000-plus yards and 10-or-more touchdowns in one's first four seasons. The other player to accomplish the feat: former longtime Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
The Lions, equipped with difference-making pass-catchers like St. Brown and Williams and an explosive back like Gibbs, are able to attack opposing defenses in a multitude of ways.
Goff can beat the opposition both short and deep with those weapons – along with tight end Sam LaPorta – at his disposal. And Gibbs, with his immense talent, has the ability to break off a big run at any point in a game.
As if that weren't already enough for Detroit's opponents to handle, Johnson's offense also has mastered the ability to throw off defenses through the element of surprise. Whether a fake punt or a goal-line pass drawn up for an eligible offensive lineman (e.g. Dan Skipper), you never quite know what Johnson has up his sleeve.
And on Sunday, the play-caller went into his bag of tricks once again, and pulled out his most creative play design of the season thus far.
It came on the opening possession of the second half. After starting off on their own 21-yard line, Goff & Co. had driven all the way to the Bears’ 21-yard line in a mere four plays. It set up arguably the fake of the season not only for the Lions but also for the entire NFL.
On the play, Goff, with Detroit lined up in the singleback formation, appeared to stumble upon taking the snap while Gibbs fell to the Soldier Field grass. All the while, you could hear members of Detroit's offense yelling, “Ball, ball, ball, ball” and “fumble, fumble.”
It all proved to be intentional, however, and a fine display of acting from Johnson's unit. Goff never lost possession of the football, and remained on his feet as he found a wide-open LaPorta for a 21-yard TD pass.
It was a stroke of genius from Johnson, and executed to perfection by the Lions’ veteran signal-caller and the offense.
“I think that part where Gibbs, where he dives, really sells the play,” Goff said in the postgame. “I'm only doing half of it. It worked like a charm, and it was nice to score there.”
No ifs, ands, or buts about it, the Lions delivered a masterful offensive performance Sunday. And it couldn't have come at a better time for Detroit's fanbase, which needed a huge pick-me-up after the team's loss to the Bills a week ago.
Sure, this offensive output came against the lowly Bears, and doesn't guarantee success for Campbell's injury-ravaged squad the rest of the season (and in the playoffs).
However, in the spirit of the Christmas season, it's time to drop the negativity (at least temporarily), and to celebrate the one thing that has remained constant for the team in 2024: its offensive productivity.
Lions fans absolutely should cherish the “gift” that is Detroit's high-powered offense this Christmas.