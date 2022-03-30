Skip to main content

Look: Key Lions Offensive Weapons Working Out Together

Lions offense not wasting time building chemistry.

The Detroit Lions offense is not wasting any time beginning the process of building chemistry.

New wideout DJ Chark posted on social media photos of a workout in California with quarterback Jared Goff along with wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. 

This offseason, Detroit signed 14 players since the free agency period began. 

Chark was among the external signings, along with tight end Garrett Griffin, linebackers Chris Board, Jarrad Davis and cornerback Mike Hughes.

"I appreciated the hustle and the grit and the way that they persevered and went from tying games to winning games and playing better, and I truly appreciate the way that this staff kept that team together and have faith in those guys, and I know that means a lot to them," Chark said. "So I’m ready to be a part of it. I feel like it’s definitely a different feel than what I’ve been experiencing."

General manager Brad Holmes is hoping the players brought back and those added to the roster will continue their development in Detroit's system. 

"We’re really happy with the guys we brought back," Holmes said. "Again, it’s a testament to our organization and the guys who wanted to come back, and the production they had last year.”

