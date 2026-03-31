Lions 'Grilled' Terrion Arnold About Florida Robbery Allegations

The Detroit Lions have been monitoring the legal matter allegedly involving Terrion Arnold in Florida.

With reports surfacing that have created questions about whether or not Arnold was involved in an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery plot, there have been some concerns about the impact that this could have on his status with the team.

While a court order claimed he was involved, and text messages that were revealed from the incident referenced his name, Arnold has not been charged with a crime and his legal representatives maintain his innocence in the matter.

On Monday during the NFL's annual meetings, Lions coach Dan Campbell addressed the matter. He said the team has all the pertinent information that has been revealed and continues to monitor the situation, but noted that everything to this point has suggested the cornerback not being involved.

“We got all the information that says he wasn’t involved. That’s what we know, that’s all we know. That’s really all I can say," Campbell said. "We’re monitoring what’s out there. As of a month ago, this was nothing. So I have no idea what this is. As far as I know, it’s still not a big deal. It seems like he wasn’t involved with this.”

In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Lions team president Rod Wood said that the team called Arnold into his office the day the incident was reported on and "grilled" him about the situation.

Last year, Arnold was limited to eight games due to injuries. He logged 31 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and an interception.

Arnold is heading into his third NFL season and is expected to have a significant role. Detroit has made some subtle moves that could pay dividends from a depth perspective, signing Roger McCreary and re-signing Rock Ya-Sin.

Both players are on one-year contracts, but have the versatility to help the team both on the boundary or as a nickel corner. Additionally, Ennis Rakestraw could factor into the equation after missing all of his second NFL season after a training camp injury.

“Getting Rock was big. Getting Rock back was big for us. If it happens that way, or you talk about insurance, we’ll need to be able to fill in somewhere with depth. But look, we’ve still got Reed," Campbell said. "We like Rake (Ennis Rakestraw), Rake’s coming back. I know it’s unproven right now, but he’s had a good offseason to this point.

"And we’ve got Rock, man, and McCreary. We’ve got some things there and we’ll just take it as it comes. Until something happens, I feel like we’re gonna be good here. I’m gonna trust what the kid said, and I think we’re alright.”