Lions Officiating Crew Against Bengals Is Problematic
The Detroit Lions have to be extra cautious this afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dan Campbell's squad drew the officiating crew led by Carl Cheffers. Supporters will remember that the team's Week 5 official blew a call against the Green Bay Packers back in 2015.
The Packers were awarded a play late in the game, with no time remaining on the clock, as the Lions were called for a face mask penalty.
Future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers went on to heave a Hail Mary that cost Detroit the home victory. Replays later showed clearly that Cheffers crew blew the call, as the infraction did not occur.
This season, Cheffers’ crew has tossed the most flags of any other officiating crew that has taken the field. The officiating crew has averaged 18.67 penalties per game.
Versatile Lions defense
Kelvin Sheppard has reiterated on multiple occasions he wants his defense to adapt and be able to play a variety of ways.
With a crew that is prone to call a lot more penalties, Sheppard's defense must be extra careful this week, especially in guarding wideouts Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
“It’s what I believe in, number one. And when I say what I believe in, I believe in putting players in position to make plays and not just being stuck in your ways," Sheppard said. "These are my three, four defenses, we’re going to do this, and never adjusting. Because that’s when you start to get attacked and schemed up and the players feel hopeless out there. And that’s the worst thing, I know for me as a coach, for my players to ever feel hopeless. I want my players to know we always have answers for you.
"That’s what our job is as a coach, to have direct answers for you and solutions to problems, not only going into a game, but as the game flows. And showing them how I think a team’s going to attack us, and if they attack this coverage this way this is how we’re going to adjust," Sheppard added. "And then those players start to believe in it, man. They’re like, ‘We’re good. I mean, it’s nothing they can do now. It ain’t nothing they can do. It’s almost nothing they could do to make me feel helpless.’ And that’s when you start to build confidence, player to coach."
No trap game
Campbell reiterated this week the team is not likely to succumb to complacency. Even though the Bengals are dealing with significant issues of their own, the Lions coaching staff and roster are not going to take them lightly.
“No, it’s just like we said last week, we’ve got our standards and we don’t sacrifice those for anybody or anything," said Campbell, when asked again about the Bengals game potentially being a trap game. "So, sacrifice and identity, that’s what it’s about. We’ve got to go to work, we’ve got to put in a good day’s work - three good days here, base, third down, red zone - to make sure we’re ready to go out there in Cincinnati. We do that, then we’ll be ready.”