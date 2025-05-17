Lions Only NFL Team That Ends Season Against Division Foes on Road
The Detroit Lions have one of the most challenging schedules that has ever been put together, especially away from their home turf at Ford Field.
In a recent post citing the good and bad of each team's schedule, CBS Sports highlighted a couple of challenging aspects of Detroit's 2025 schedule.
As writer John Breech explained, "The Lions have eight road games against teams that finished above .500 last season, which is the most in NFL history. In the first six weeks of the season alone, the Lions will play road games at Green Bay, at Baltimore, at Cincinnati and at Kansas City. The Lions didn't suffer their second loss until Week 15 last season, but with that slate, they might have two losses before they get to their Week 8 bye."
It is expected the NFC North is again going to be one of the toughest divisions in football. Last year, Detroit was able to win all six division games on their way to their second consecutive division title.
Breech also pointed out, "The Lions are also the only team in the NFL that has to close the season with two straight DIVISIONAL road games."
On a positive note, the Lions have a stretch of games at home from Week 12 through Week 14 that should provide Campbell's squad opportunities to rack up wins. While it is not ideal to play three games in 11 days, Detroit has had recent success againt the Giants, Packers and Cowboys.