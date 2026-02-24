Detroit Lions to Play International Game in 2026 NFL Season

The Detroit Lions will play an international game in the 2026 NFL season.

On Tuesday, the team officially announced that they will be playing in Munich, Germany during the 2026 season. NFL rules dictate that teams must give up one home game every eight years to play an international game, and the Lions have not played overseas since November 1, 2015 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Detroit had played one home game previously overseas, which was also at Wembley Stadium in London against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2014 season. It will be the first time the team has played an international game under head coach Dan Campbell.

The official date and time for the overseas game will be revealed later in the offseason, likely as part of the annual schedule reveal. It will be played at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

"We are thrilled to be playing internationally and specifically in Munich for the 2026 season," Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood said in a press release. "As an organization, we have invested greatly in the German market and are excited to play in front of our passionate German fans."

The Lions secured international marketing rights in Germany, along with Austria and Switzerland, in 2024. They have a unique connection to the region, as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's mother Miriam is from Cologne.

St. Brown hosted a youth football camp in Germany last offseason and the team has made significant efforts to make connections with the area in an effort to grow the game. He is one of the most popular players in Germany due to his ties to the area.

"It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother's home country of Germany since coming to the league," said St. Brown. "I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I've gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country's instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I'm looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale."

The Lions also have a partnership with F.C. Köln of the Bundesliga to help promote and grow the brand of both teams.

The NFL will have nine international games in the 2026 season. There are three games to be played in London and one each in Munich, Madrid, Mexico City, Melbourne, Paris and Rio de Janeiro.